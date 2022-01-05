TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 4, 2012
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team dropped a 45-50 game to Venango Catholic in the opening round of its own Christmas Tournament. Simone Rey topped the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points while Emma Kennemuth finished with nine points and nine rebounds, just missing a double-double performance. … From top to bottom, it was a total team effort as the Redbank Valley wrestlers won its 42nd Annual Christmas Tournament last Thursday and Friday, it’s 25th team title overall. Kolbin Altobelli, Willie Gruver and Garrett Hildebrand rolled to individual titles while Luke Gallo, Cole Shirey, Brandon Bailey, Aaron Hook and Mark Strothers finished second. Ty Haines, Cal Haines and Ben Carrillo took third while Nick Schrecengost finished fifth. All 14 of the Bulldogs’ wrestlers won at least two bouts. With 460 points, the Bulldogs outpointed runner-up Sharon’s 302.5 points. Eleven teams competed. … The Union Knights rode a fast start to a 72-40 rout of North Clarion in the championship matchup of the KSAC-AML Challenge last Wednesday at home. The Knights improved to 7-1 as Taylor Smith and Brody Pollock scored 26 and 18 points respectively.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 8, 1997
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers finished second in their own annual Christmas Tournament last week. The Bulldogs were runner-up with 148 points behind Greenville’s 184. Anthony Adams and Lenny McNeal won titles for the Bulldogs at 119 and 140 pounds. Matt Boozer at 112 and Todd Dinger at 160 were runners-up. … Keeping the championship trophy at home, the Union Golden Damsels basketball team blazed past Tidioute in the first round for a 54-29 win, then won a tight 46-43 game against Moniteau in the finals to improve to 9-1. Against Moniteau, Dawn Crissman scored 18 points and six rebounds. Sarah Carmichael finished off a tournament MVP performance with 15 points. She also scored 15 in the win over Tidioute. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point second-quarter deficit to beat Moniteau, 36-30 last Thursday. Lacey Huffman scored 12 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 7-4. … Moniteau downed the Redbank Valley boys, 49-44, dropping the Bulldogs to 2-8. Justin Domire and Craig McElroy each scored nine points for the Bulldogs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 5, 1972
The Redbank Valley wrestlers rolled up a second straight team title at the Elderton Tournament last week. The Bulldogs won six individual titles while finishing second three times and third twice as the completely dominated the eight-school tournament that also included Blairsville, Bishop Carroll, Punxsutawney, Saltsburg, Elderton, Marion Center and Ford City. The individual champions were John Kundick at 103 pounds, Ben Campbell at 120, Rod Huffman at 138, Val Silvis at 154, Steve Allison at 165 and Randy Hopper at 180. Finishing second were Dave Kline at 133, Bob Crawford at 145 and Keith Lorenz at heavyweight. Dan Shaffer at 142 and Gret Lettie at 127 each finished third. … In a closely contested game with Union, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs lost to the Golden Knights, 62-57. Randy LeVier led the Bulldogs with 21 points while Doug Tyer added 15 points. Eric Mortimer lit up the scoreboard for 33 points for the Knights, who got their head coach Don Stemmerich his 300th win.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 9, 1952
Redbank Valley High School will make sports history next Tuesday night when the school’s wrestling team meets the Clearfield junior varsity squad here. It’s the first scholastic match held here and it’s believed to be the first held in Clarion County. Wrestling was established at Redbank Valley last year and has attracted a number of good candidates. Clearfield has competed in the mat sport for years and is recognized as one of the leading wrestling centers in Pennsylvania. Since varsity teams in wrestling are determined by periodical elimination, the JV squad is often nearly as strong as the regulars. This is especially true at Clearfield where grappling is a major sport. Bulldogs coach Jesse Caldwell has been absent from school this year because of the death of his father. He was expected to return Wednesday. In the meantime, the Ref. Fred Morris, the paster of the Methodist Church here, has been directing the team in its daily drills. He coached wrestling at Muskingum College. The probable Bulldogs lineup: Benny Kunselman at 95 pounds, Kenny Musser at 103, Eugene Eberhart at 112, John Smith at 120, Jim Polliard at 127, Jerry Doverspike at 133, Ronald Cochran at 138, Eugene Kundick at 145, Bob Lucas at 154, Ronald Adams at 165 and Tom Kovalenko at 185. … Everybody got into the act as Clarion-Limestone trounced Redbank Valley’s basketball team, 67-12, last night in front of a capacity crowd at the C-L gymnasium. The Lions led 20-0 after the first quarter. Kerry Martz led the Lions with 19 points as 13 C-L players scored points. Walt Myers dropped in seven points for the Bulldogs. The big center was effective under the basket and on jump balls. The game was the second of the season for Redbank, which is playing a short schedule of games on the road. It’s unable to play home games and is working out this season in the skating rink at the American Legion Park.