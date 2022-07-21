TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 18, 2012
A four-time Super Bowl champion, a Notre Dame alumni and decorated Vietnam War veteran, Rocky Bleier will be making an appearance at Clarion University for a motivational presentation called “Be the Best You can Be” on Aug. 16. Bleier’s life story is truly motivational. A gripping tale of courage on both the football fields of America and the battle fields of Vietnam — his story has held audiences at attention for years. Yet, the motivational message behind it, detailing how ordinary people can become extraordinary achievers, defines success in the new American century. … An impressive field of 16 teams made up this year’s Craig Lewis Memorial Tournament held at the Brookville Area Little League complex last weekend. In a pool play format, New Bethlehem won the 9-and-10-year-old championship, beating Franklin 9-7 for the title.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 23, 1997
After battling back to tie the game, the New Bethlehem All-Star baseball team had their comeback hopes flattened as the KESS (Kittanning, Elderton, Shannock Valley and Shelocta) scored two late runs for a 5-3 victory in the 9-and-10-year-old division final last Thursday. Newbie had have hits, three of them in the three-run third inning. Brian Trice tripled while Jeremi Parisi, Josh Riggle, Brandon Doverspike and Brady Shumaker singled. The day before, KESS forced the “if necessary” game with the previously unbeaten locals with a 10-1 win. … Presenting a formidable mix of one-hit pitching by Kevin George and six home runs from the offense, New Bethlehem barreled past Rimersburg for a 14-0 win in the first round of the Clarion County League American Legion playoffs on Monday. New Bethlehem (21-4) pounded 16 hits off four Rimersburg pitchers, getting two homers from Alan Clouse while Seth Rupp, Matt Ripple, George and Matt Moore each homered. George struck out six with four walks and didn’t allow a runner past second base. … The New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars finished 4-2 in District 7 play. After opening with a loss to Ford City, the Newbies beat Goheenville-Dayton-Templeton (13-9), Marion Center (13-9) and Homer City (5-3) and Kittanning (10-6) before being eliminated with a 15-5 loss to Indiana National in the losers’ bracket final.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 19, 1972
The New Bethlehem Little League All-Star baseball team cleared its first hurdle en route to the District 7 final against Kittanning by dumping Ford City American, 4-3, in a hard-fought game here last Thursday. The locals trailed 3-0 going into the top of the fifth inning before scoring four runs. Jeff Merwin’s single set up Jackie LeVier’s two-run homer. Ben Kundick walked and then Tim Zamperini ripped a two-run homer. Mark Toth nearly was the third player to homer in the inning, but his long fly to right was robbed at the fence. LeVier also turned in some key innings in relief of starting pitcher Jeff Merwin by going the final three-plus innings to get the win, striking out nine. Then Monday night, New Bethlehem fell to Lenape Little League (near Ford City) in a 5-0 loss. The lone Newbies hit came from Jeff Wright in the sixth inning of the six-inning game. … The Bankers of the New Bethlehem Slo-Pitch Softball League captured the third-place spot in the Brookville Tournament last weekend. Jack Schrecengost led the Bankers with a strong weekend, going 11-for-13 with three home runs. … The Southern Clarion County League All-Stars opened district play with a 6-3 win over Petroleum Valley last Friday night. Members of this year’s team are Ed Bowser, Randy Simpson, Jim Hiles, Jim Kelly, Kevin Jefferson, Jeff Craig, Bud Heeter, Mike Graham, Steve Delaney, Dan Montana, Allen Bliss, Paul DeBacco, Craig Harkless and Dick Benn.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 23, 1952
Brookville’s All-League team advanced a notch in the district Little League tournament by defeating New Bethlehem, 11-7, here last night in a game that was decided “by the breaks.” Errors turned out to be the deciding factor in the game, yet Brookville committed nine misplays against five for New Bethlehem. Larry Crawford hit a two-run homer for the Newbies while Paul McManigle homered for Brookville, which broke open a 3-3 tie with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning then scored two more in the fifth before New Bethlehem scored four times in the fifth to set the final margin. Bill Hoffman had two hits for New Bethlehem. Brookville eliminated the locals from all-star play and moved on to the semifinals at Punxsutawney next week. … Startling upsets were the order of the day last Thursday when the Truckers jolted the Vets 7-5 and the Lions tied the Merchants 8-8 in New Bethlehem Little League action. … The infield fly rule has stirred up some controversy in Little League circles lately. According to the rules, when first and second are occupied or the bases loaded with less than two outs, the batter is automatically out and the runners advance at their own risk on a popup to the infield, meaning it is no longer a force play if the ball is not caught. That part is plain enough. Now what is an infield fly? Many think that a fly ball hit beyond the bare infield is the outfield. Major League umpires usually can an infield fly if the ball is being fielded normally by an infielder in a position to return the ball quickly to a base.