TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 26, 2012
An early-season showdown between a pair of District 9 powers went the way of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, who scored key bonus points in a 36-33 win over the Brookville Raiders last Thursday. The Bulldogs chalked up 15 bonus points in their seven wins while Brookville scored 12 bonus points in their wins. The match started at 145 and the Bulldogs won five of the first eight bouts to build a 27-10 lead. The Raiders rallied, but Mitch Blose’s win at 126 with two bouts remaining put the Bulldogs up 36-22. Willie Gruver, Cole Shirey, Aaron Hook, Cal Haines and Ben Carrillo recorded falls for the Bulldogs while Ty Haines and Blose won decisions. … A-C Valley dealt the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team its first loss of the season in a 54-45 win in New Bethlehem. Despite missing time with foul trouble, the Lady Bulldogs’ Brooke Hinderliter scored 21 points. … The Union Knights beat Clarion, 57-40, as Dylan Shirey led the Knights with 20 points. … The Union Damsels lost to Clarion, 71-34. Kassie McGarrity led the Damsels with 13 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 31, 1997
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs lost both games at the Corry Holiday Tournament, 42-39 to Youngsville in the first game and 64-50 to Warren in the second game. Lacey Huffman led the Lady Bulldogs against Warren with 15 points 11 steals. Lauren Farley added 10 points. … Both the Union girls and Redbank Valley boys won their basketball tournament openers, the Damsels 49-23 over the hosts at the Dayton Tournament while the Bulldogs won their first game of the season with a 46-39 first-round win over Northern Potter at the Coudersport Tournament. The Damsels, who play Moniteau in the final, got 14 points and eight rebounds from Mary Jane Eaton. The Bulldogs, who meet the hosts in the final, were led by Andy Bish and Shawn Rummel who both scored 11 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 27, 1972
The Union Golden Knights remained unbeaten in the Clarion County League after dowing North Clarion at home last Friday night, 89-70. Tom Heeter led the Knights with 21 points and 18 rebounds while Tim Bliss finished with 18 points. Chuck Gilbert scored 23 to lead the Wolves. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team blanked North Clarion, 69-0, to improve to 2-2. They pinned all but one of their foes as the Bulldogs head to the Elderton Tournament tomorrow and Thursday. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team fell to Keystone, 65-59, in overtime at home last Friday night. The Bulldogs blew a seven-point lead to start the fourth quarter. Doug Tyger, the county’s leading scoring going into the game, led the Bulldogs again with 24 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 31, 1952
The year 1952 marked the return to power of Redbank Valley to a District 9 football power. The Bulldogs went 6-3, five wins by blowout margins while all three losses to powerful Union, Reynoldsville and Sykesville were by a combined 20 points. The Bulldogs won the Clarion County title, commemorated by the Varner Memorial Trophy, with fullback Tom Kovalenko, halfback Bob Lucas and guard Ed Doverspike named to the Southern Seven Conference All-Star team. … In other 1952 highlights, the New Bethlehem high school baseball team went 9-1 while the Little League played through a 36-game regular-season schedule. … The Redbank Valley wrestling team will be busy in January with five matches scheduled, starting with a matchup at home against the Clearfield junior varsity squad on Jan. 6. The Bulldogs visit Franklin Jan. 8, host Johnsonburg Jan. 15 and Oil City Jan. 20 and travel to Blairsville on Jan. 23. Tonight, the Bulldogs travel to DuBois. … From H.E. Phillips column “The Scorekeeper”: The National Education Association, apparently hard up for a bit of publicity, has officially attacked Little League Baseball and all similar organizations as being hyper-competitive and harmful in various dark and mysterious ways to the young men who participate. I doubt if the NEA critics have ever been really involved in Little League at all, but I will grant that there might well be too much competition in Little League at the state and national levels. I sincerely believe that the organization would be better for the boys if there were no such playoff games. However, if these games are needed to provide the glamor to keep Little League growing, then it is far better to have too much competition than none at all.