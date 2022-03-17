TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 14, 2012
A learning experience for a pair of Redbank Valley wrestlers as Willie Gruver and Ty Haines had a short stay at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships that started on Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center. The sophomore Gruver was the Bulldogs’ first regional champion since 2008 lost 4-2 to Beth-Center’s Zach Swarrow and 5-1 to Pen Argyl’s Matt Williams. The season ended for Gruver at 30-5. He heads into his junior year with a career mark of 60-16. Haines opened with a 2-0 loss to Blairsville’s Noah Tarr and then was eliminated with a 10-4 decision to Tri-Valley’s Blake Bowman. A junior, Haines finished the year 32-13 and takes an 86-27 record into his senior season. … A trio of Union players were selected to the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference All-Start team. The Knights had Brody Pollock named to the First Team while Taylor Smith was a Second Team pick. For the Damsels, Sierra Smith was a Second Team selection. Conference MVP awards went to Moniteau’s Kyle Armagost and Keystone’s Morgan Johnson.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 19, 1997
With successful seasons on the books, the Union Damsels and Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs reaped the rewards of hardwood success by claiming a pair of selections each to the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference All-Star team. Union’s Dawn Crissman earned the MVP honor for the girls and repeated her First Team selection from last year while teammate Kristy Johnson was a Second Team pick. For Redbank Valley, sophomore Jen Duhnke was a First Team pick while Mandy Edmonds was an Honorable Mention selection. The only Redbank Valley or Union boy mentioned in all-conference awards was Union’s Matt Nolph as an Honorable Mention pick. The KSAC boys’ MVP was Clarion’s Justin Sardi.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 15, 1972
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team finished the year with a 10-3-1 dual meet record and also won the Elderton Holiday Tournament while finishing fifth at the District 9 Tournament. In other season-wrap notes, the Bulldogs registered 38 pins and were pinned only 15 times. They won 59 decisions and lost 46. There were five forfeits with the Bulldogs taking four of those against opponents. The top individual record for the Bulldogs this year was posted by sophomore John Kundick who finished 13-1, his lone regular-season loss coming at the hands of Harkless of Oil City. Ben Campbell was 11-2-1. The Bulldogs scored 122 takedowns during the dual season and were taken down 95 times. They had 100 reversals and were reversed 74 times. They had 39 near falls and 24 against them. With escapes, the Bulldogs had 59 and allowed 57. The Bulldogs piled up 57 points riding time and yielded only 30. John Kundick had 21 takedowns followed by Rod Huffman’s 17. … Seven District 9 wrestlers reached the regional finals Saturday in Altoona, but only two stayed in the running for state honors. Joe Milligan of Brookville won the 133-pound title while Duane Fossler of DuBois took the 145-pound class. … Two Clarion State College wrestlers won high honors for themselves and the college over the weekend when they won NCAA titles. Wade Schalles took the 150-pound title while Barton won at 134. Nationals were held at the University of Maryland. Barton was unseeded while Schalles took the Outstanding Wrestler award. … A pair of victories highlighted the opening of the girls’ basketball season at Redbank Valley High School. The girls swept both the JV and varsity games against Karns City and A-C Valley. It was 63-15 over Karns City as Shelly Miller and Linday Plyler each scored 16 points. Karen Smith and Cindy Hetrick each scored 10 points. In the win over A-C Valley, the girls won 56-33. Plyler scored 20 point and Patty Ray finished with 14 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 19, 1952
You can peel off your red flannels now. It’s baseball season at Redbank Valley High School. Twenty-two candidates answered the first call yesterday and indoor practice sessions may start this week with outdoor drills depending on the weather. The high school will kick the lid off what should be the best baseball year in New Bethlehem and vicinity for many a season. And the accent will be on youth with Little League, Teener and Junior American Legion teams all in action later in the season. Redbank’s prospects are as good as in any recent season with the accent on a seasoned pitching staff and almost a whole team of lettermen returning. Coach Howard Jones announced the early list of candidates as follows with pitchers Bob Lucas, Tom Kovalenko, Glenn Bailey, Vernon Hawk, Larry Burdett, Jim McCafferty and Jack Plyler. Lucas was the only one of the group who had much success for the high school last year, but the others showed up in summer leagues later. The catchers are led by Eugene Kundick, with Walt Myers and Eddie Ritchey at first base, letterman Roger Allen at second base, starter Ronald Adams back at third base, Burdett at shortstop with Keith Burford, Art Colwell, Jim Lamison, Bob Hull, Tim Bailey, Dean Krotzer, Don Evans and Don Reddinger among the outfield. The Clarion County League has been abandoned this year and no schedule has been announced for the Bulldogs.