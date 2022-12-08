TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 5, 2012
Four days of statewide four-day bear season have produced a preliminary harvest of 2,639 bears, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from reports filed through Nov. 29. Last year’s total was 3,154 in a three-day season and in 2010, it was a three-day season with a Saturday opener totaling 2,815. The largest bear taken was a 709-pound male taken in Monroe County. … Top seed Wheeling Jesuit, the 18th-ranked NCAA Division II women’s volleyball team in the nation, rallied from a 2-1 deficit to knock off Clarion in five sets in the Atlantic Region semifinals last Friday in Wheeling, W.V. The Golden Eagles finished the season with a 24-12 dual meet record.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 10, 1997
Crowning a pair of individual champions, the Redbank Valley wrestlers finished fifth at the Blairsville Tournament last weekend. Anthony Adams captured his third straight tourney title and placed there for the fourth time while Matt Brinker nailed down his first crown at the nine-team event. Matt Boozer reached the finals and finished second, Chris Pavlekovsky was third while Heath Slagle added a fourth-place finish. Adams won the 125-pound title with a 12-5 win over Clearfield’s Brandon Billotte while Brinker took the 140 title with a pin of Grove City’s Ryan Cook. … The Union Knights basketball team put up 42 points in the first half and blasted the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, 75-54. Dustin Laughlin scored 16 points to lead the Knights while Justin Elder, Kevin Krick and Luke Mortimer scored 15, 14 and 10 points respectively. … The Union girls beat Redbank Valley, 49-40, as Jaimie Johnson scored 11 points and Jen Divins finished with 10 points. Lacey Huffman scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, who lost their first game of the year.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 6, 1972
Tom Kuchar’s 20 points led Shannock Valley beat Redbank Valley, 52-47, dealing the Bulldogs their third straight loss. Doug Tyger led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs lost another non-conference matchup to Cameron County as Tyger led the team with 17 points and Dave Myers scored 13 points. … The Union Knights lost 54-52 to Punxsutawney as Ken Mortimer led the way with 24 points. Last Friday night, the Knights dumped Dayton, 71-52. Tim Bliss and Ken Mortimer scored 26 and 20 points respectively. … Redbank Valley’s Randy Bain won the football team’s Most Valuable Player award by the Leader-Vindicator. He was also a Little 12 All-Conference selection and the team’s Back of the Year award recipient. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers opened the season with a 38-17 win over Warren. Head coach Ben Kundick’s team won seven of 12 bouts while losing four and tying one. Barry Schreckengost, John Kundick, Sam Schawl, Randy Hopper and Wendall Stahlman won with pins. Dan Shaffer and Rod Huffman won decisions and Greg Lettie wrestled to a draw.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 10, 1952
Philipsburg High School, a perennial power in District 6-9 wrestling, comes to New Bethlehem Friday night to open the mat season of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs. The match will be the first of the season for both squads, starting at 7:30 p.m. Bulldogs head coach Jesse Caldwell set his starting lineup: 95-Larry Adams, 103-Benny Kunselman, 112-Kenny Musser, 120-Vern Campbell, 12-7-John Smith, 133-Jerry Doverspike, 138-Fred Doverspike, 145-Larry Dempster, 154-Homer Sherry, 165-Bob Lucas, 185-Tom Kovalenko. Team scoring rewards teams for first-period pins and five pins thereafter. Forfeits, default and fouls are worth six points while a draw gives two points to both teams. In tournament competition, a draw would precede the referee and judges vote in case it’s needed to determine the winner. Aggressiveness counts heavily in such of a decision. … The Clarion State Teacher’s College men’s basketball team lost 111-82 to California in the season-opener last night at Clarion. Don Stemmerich paced the Eagles with 31 points. … The Redbank Valley boys’ basketball team dropped its first two games of the season to Horton Township and Clarion — 90-58 and 70-31 respectively. Jim Stepulla scored 12 points in the loss to Clarion while Stepulla scored 27 against Horton, 23 coming in the second half. The Bulldogs travel to Sigel Friday night. … The Sligo Blue Jays opened with two wins, 38-23 over Summerville and 36-32 over Rimersburg last night. … The Southern Seven Football All-Conference team was announced and three Bulldogs were recognized — Ed Doverspike at guard, and Tom Kovalenko and Bob Lucas as running backs after standout seasons for head coach Jesse Caldwell’s team.