TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 5, 2013
The goal of any football program at any level is to be completely dominant on both sides of the ball. For a team to come out and show that in the first game, one season after finishing 1-8, it’s even better. The Redbank Valley Bulldogs blasted the Keystone Panthers, 44-6, last Friday with 41 points coming in the first half. The Bulldogs amassed 351 yards of offense while holding Keystone to 102, not allowing a Panthers first down until the third quarter. Mark Strothers ran for 96 yards on just five carries with touchdown runs covering 10, 49 and 6 yards. Quarterback Jake Dougherty added runs of 5 and 6 yards as he completed 3 of 5 passes for 121 yards and a TD covering 78 yards to Korbin Hornberger. … Union routed A-C Valley, 36-7, as first-year starting quarterback Lane Cicciarelli threw three TD passes to Shane Murphy while Dylan Shirey added two TDs Cicciarelli completed 4 of 8 passes for 107 yards, connecting with Murphy on scoring plays of 27, 12 and 70 yards. Shirey ran for 117 yards on 11 carries with TD runs covering 49 and 35 yards. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team turned in high finishes at the Slippery Rock Tournament last weekend. The varsity team finished third in the 16-team field while the JV squad was second out of nine teams. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team dropped its season-opener, 2-1, at Forest Area last Thursday. The Bulldogs scored on Zane Watson’s header of an Andrew Reddinger corner kick.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 9, 1998
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team scored 20 unanswered points in the second half for a 20-7 win over the Clarion Bobcats last Friday night in Clarion. Justin Stewart, Ray Shreckengost and Nathan Gourley scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs, Stewart on a 39-yard run, Shreckengost on a 14-yard run and Gourley on an 80-yard interception return. Shreckengost ran for 102 yards on 17 carries. … A-C Valley dumped the Union Golden Knights footballers, 42-6, last Friday in Rimersburg. Mike Leach led the Falcons with 138 yards rushing on 19 carries, leading a Falcons offense that racked up 384 rushing yards. Union’s score came on Kacey Culbertson’s 61-yard pass from Brandon Simpson, who completed 14 of 24 passes for 154 yards with four interceptions. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs golfers tied for first in last Wednesday’s KSAC match at St. Jude Country Club. The Bulldogs shot a five-man 219 as Brian Dunhke led the Bulldogs with a 41, tying for second place four strokes behind North Clarion medalist Ben Rathfon’s 37.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 5, 1973
High school football season begins this weekend for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union Golden Knights. The Bulldogs open at home against a strong Shannock Valley team while the Golden Knights travel to Karns City. The Golden Knights are looking to get head coach Rich Vidunas his 101st win while Bulldogs head coach Bob Tonkin just hopes to be ready in time for the Spartans. He’s having a difficult team getting a thorough practice session out of the Bulldogs, not because of any reluctance from the athletes, but because of the record heat in which the team is forced to practice because of the opening of school. “The heat has everybody down,” he said. “The coaches as well as the players.” Tonkin said that his starting quarterback looks to be junior Andy Palaggo. … From L-V Sports Editor Randy Silvis: Recently there has been a lot of concern regarding the cluttering of sidelines during football games. This cluttering is caused by players, coaches and team attendants. Because of this problem, the PIAA Board of Control this summer discussed ways of insuring the safety of players and non-players along the sidelines. Many supported the rule that’s similar to basketball and wrestling where coaches and players would be required to remain seated except for certain times. The PIAA decided to more strictly enforce current rules and make sure schools properly line fields. Besides yard markers and other such lines, a school must mark out a team box, a certain area in which the coach and his players are restricted. The PIAA stated that the current rule has been grossly overlooked in the past and officials will be instructed to penalize immediately and without warning. … New Bethlehem’s Spud Snyder has successfully defended his Pinecrest Country Club championship by winning the Gordon Cup again this year, defeating another former champion, Frank Ferraro, in the final round.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 9, 1953
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs visit Curwensville Friday night to open the high school football season. Kickoff at Riverside Stadium is set for 8:30 p.m. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Tide last year, 40-0, in a surprising game as Jesse Caldwell coaches his first game at Redbank Valley. The Tide, under head coach Al Brown in his final year, has eight returning lettermen. The Bulldogs have just one backfield veteran as Jack Wilson will call signals from the tricky Tandem-T and has looked far better than last season when he played a creditable game. Wilson will probably get help from two veteran linemen in Neal Campbell and Larry Dempster. Ed Doverspike, an all-conference guard last year, will lead the experienced and bigger line into the fray. Brother Jerry is the other guard while John Smith is at center, David Lower at tackle to round out the line with Campbell and Dempster, who are at tackle and end respectively. … The Union High School football team, under the direction of Bill Powers who is a former Notre Dame player who recently joined the faculty, opens its season Friday at Shannock Valley. A good turnout of candidates including a strong group from Sligo has been present for the workouts. The athletic committee has arranged for a special bus to transport Sligo players from Sligo High School to Rimersburg every day for practice.