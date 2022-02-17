TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 15, 2012
Fighting off a last-minute challenge, the Union Golden Knights remained undefeated in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference with a 53-46 win over Keystone last week. Brody Pollock popped in 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Tyler Beichner led Keystone with 20 points. … Four pins helped lead Redbank Valley to a 51-18 rout at Mercer last Wednesday. The Bulldogs won nine of 14 weights as they improved to 7-2. Garrett Hildebrand, Ty Haines, Mark Strothers and Ben Carrillo racked up pins. Kolbin Altobelli won by injury default while Luke Gallo won a decision. The Bulldogs also picked up two forfeit wins. … Four double-figure scorers will trump one most times, and that’s what happened to the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in a 61-46 loss to A-C Valley 61-46. Jake Dougherty’s 14 points led the Bulldogs, who dropped to 1-19. … Brody Pollock matched his season-high total of 33 points in the Knights’ 67-36 win over A-C Valley. The Knights stayed unbeaten in the KSAC-South at 9-0. … Honoring a former Redbank Valley wrestler who died while serving in Afghanistan last year as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, the Redbank Valley Wrestling Club held its inaugural Joey Garrison Memorial Open last Saturday at the high school. Bulldogs who finished first were Jared Kespelher and Austin Shreckengost.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 19, 1997
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers won a tri-meet, sweeping host Elderton 55-18 and A-C Valley 56-15 to improve to 7-4 overall last Wednesday. This weekend, the Bulldogs head to the District 9 Class 2A Championships at Clarion University. … The Union Damsels routed Clarion 71-24 as Dawn Crissman scored 15 points and Sarah Carmichael finished with 14. Union improved to 19-5 going into the playoffs. The Damsels, seeded fourth, host No. 5 seed Otto-Eldred. … Leading by 13 points at the half, the Union Knights couldn’t keep that leading going and lost 49-48 to visiting Clarion-Limestone. Matt Nulph scored 14 points as the Knights dropped to 12-11. The Lions improved to 6-16. … C-L also down Redbank Valley, 73-64, to end the Bulldogs’ season at 2-22 overall and 0-18 in the KSAC.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 16, 1972
A strong performance by the Redbank Valley wrestlers last Friday night gave the Redbank Valley wrestlers a 25-18 win over the visiting Brookville Raiders. The Bulldogs won their fifth straight dual meet and improved to 9-2-1 going into this Friday’s road match at Brockway. Against the Raiders, the Bulldogs surprised their foe by dropping four wrestlers down one weight and this gave the Bulldogs a strong opening bid. After five bouts, the Bulldogs led 12-6, but the Raiders came back to catch and pass the Bulldogs after 145 pounds. Doug McAninch opened with a 9-2 win at 95 pounds, John Kundick moved down to 103 and won 7-2. Dan Shaffer dropped to 112 and took on once-beaten Bill Crane and was pinned. Ben Campbell won a 5-2 decision at 120, Keith Gourley rallied for an 8-6 win at 127. At 133, Mike Kundick made his season debut against unbeaten Joe Milligan, who edged the Bulldogs senior coming back from an injury he suffered in football season, and lost a 1-0 decision. The Raiders tied it up with Mark McKinley’s 6-3 decision over the Bulldogs’ Bob Crawford, then took a 15-12 win with Don Gilbert’s decision over Rod Huffman at 145. Val Silvis won for the Bulldogs at 154 to tie it up at 15-15. Randy Hopper notched a big 14-4 major decision at 165 before the Raiders got back to within 19-18 after the Raiders’ John Backoras 5-3 win over Rick Shreckengost at 180, but Bulldogs heavyweight Keith Lorenz took care of business with a 42-second pin of Dan Wallace to end the match. … The Redbank Valley basketball team faced the top two teams, losing to No. 2 Karns City 68-40 and first-place A-C Valley 74-68. The Bulldogs’ league mark fell to 4-11. Brian Willison poured in 25 points, his best night since returning from an injury.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 20, 1952
The Redbank Valley wrestlers scored a major 23-18 upset over Johnsonburg last Wednesday night at the local gym and then dropped a 27-18 match at Kiski Prep in Saltsburg. Of the total of 22 bouts, the Bulldogs won 11, lost 10 and tied once. Bob Lucas, 154, remained undefeated in the Johnsonburg match with an impressive 11-4 decision over a highly regarded Johnsonburg wrestler, but lost his first bout of the year with a 10-6 decision to Mike Rodriguez, who has not been beaten in 28 bouts. He won a high school title in Michigan before joining Kiski. … The Sligo Blue Jays basketball team beat Salem, 43-40, last Friday night before last night’s 71-45 loss to Clarion. Carl Erickson poured in 28 points in the win over Salem. … From H.E. Phillips’ The Scorekeeper column: The wrestling match against Kiski was an exciting affair and one that Redbank could have easily won. The team score of 27-18 surprised a lot of people. Kiski is coming here next year and the schools also plan to meet on the diamond this spring. Football is another possibility as Redbank has a couple of open dates.