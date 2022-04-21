TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 18, 2012
Churning out four victories, Matt Hetrick was supported by a pair of three-time winners as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team kept its record perfect with an 85-64 win over North Clarion last week. Hetrick won the 100-meter dash (11.8), 200 dash (24.2) and ran legs on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. … Tossing a two-hit shutout, Redbank Valley softball team pitcher Lyndsey Jones twirled a complete-game gem as the Lady Bulldogs chalked up a 4-0 victory over Moniteau. Jones racked up five strikeouts and didn’t walk any batters as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the KSAC. Jones doubled and singled while driving in one run. Alex Bell tripled and scored a run and Kate Brothers singled twice. Alaina Kunselman doubled. In a 12-2 win over Karns City, Kunselman hit two home runs and doubled. … The Union Knights baseball team pulled away for a 7-3 win over A-C Valley. Kane McCall and Brody Pollock paced the Knights with a pair of singles. On the mound, McCall yielded four hits, racked up eight strikeouts, but got the no decision with Taylor Smith getting the win pitching the final three innings.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 23, 1997
Clarion grabbed its third straight boys’ title and the Clarion-Limestone girls won the other team crown at last Saturday’s 17th Annual A-C Valley Track and Field Invitational. Clarion’s Eain Brooks won the boys’ track MVP and C-L was led by field MVP Laura Smith. Other awards were won by Lakeview’s Brooke Barthen (girls’ track MVP) and Girard’s Jason Feathers (boys’ field MVP). The Redbank Valley boys finished eighth in the team standings as Alan Clouse led the bulldogs with their lone win in the 200-meter dash in 23.3 seconds. Clouse, Matt Bish, Craig McElroy and Mike Shreckengost finished second in the 4x400 relay. The 4x100 relay appeared to win, but was disqualified for an exchange zone violation. The Redbank Valley girls also finished eighth with a pair of first-place finishes as Leigh Ann Craig and Jennifer Kast were two-time winners. They teamed up with Kirsten Snyder and Mandy Truitt in the 4x800 relay (10:29.8), and Alicia Smith and Shannon Kahle in the 4x400 relay (4:24.8). The Union girls finished 15th as Sarah Carmichael was fourth in the shot put. The Union boys were 17th with Jim Murray finished sixth in the high jump. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team won two of three games to improve to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the KSAC — 10-9 loss to Karns City, 14-1 win over Moniteau and 13-1 win over A-C Valley. In the win over A-C Valley, Matt Willison and Mike Downs each had two hits while Matt Ripple and Joe Parsons combined on a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 19, 1972
The District 9 volleyball championships were held at Union High School last Wednesday. Thee teams competed for the boys’ title with the hosts, Kane and Punxsutawney. Union beat Punxsutawney (15-6, 15-1), Punxsutawney topped Kane (15-9, 15-5) and Union went on to capture the crown with wins over Kane (15-9, 15-5) and Punxsutawney. The Knights travel to Penn State April 29 to compete for the state title. It was ninth straight D9 title won by head coach John Harris’ squad that included seniors Bill Elder, Barry Divins, Jack Lewis, Bob Johnson, Eric Mortimer and Barry Lantelme, junior Ken Mortimer and sophomores Murray Henry, Kim Paulden, Joe Hoover, Tom Heeter and Buddy Bowser. … The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team nipped the Union High Knights last Thursday at the losers’ gym, 28-27, to remain deadlocked for first place in the Clarion County League with North Clarion. Shelly Miller led Redbank with 13 points. Beverly McHenry led Union with eight points. … The Redbank Valley track and field team made it two in a row Tuesday as it beat Clarion-Limestone, 103-47, evening its record to 2-2. Nathan Jones was a triple winner in the running events, taking firsts in the 100-yard dash (11.2), 220 dash (25.3) and 880 relay (1:46) with John Kundick, Terry Crissman and Bob Crissman. … The Redbank Valley golfers lost a tri-meet with DuBois and Keystone, losing to Keystone 14-1 and DuBois 13.5-1.5 in a match play format.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 23, 1952
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team started its season by splitting its first two games, a 3-0 win over Reynoldsville and a 12-11 loss at Shannock Valley. In the win over Reynoldsville, Tom Kovalenko and Bob Lucas combined to hurl a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Kovalenko pitched the first four innings, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts and one walk. Lucas gave up one hit while striking out five in the final three innings. Eddie Ritchey had two hits while Larry Burdett hit a home run. In the loss to Shannock that featured wild pitching from both teams. In the third inning, Eugene Kundick rapped a home run but it was nullified when he failed to touch second base. Lucas and Roger Allen hit triples for the Bulldogs. … From H.E. Phillips’ The Scorekeeper column: For the first time in the numberless years, the citizens of New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem have a real opportunity to possess a modern gymnasium and auditorium. It is a disgrace to the community that it as been without a suitable community recreation building for so long. But perhaps it has been just as well since any building constructed several years ago would be far too small today. The building is still strictly a dream, but a dream that will come true if the people of the community really want it to come true. The plans for the building were publicly unveiled at a meeting Monday night. On May 5, a public meeting will be held in the First National Bank. Personally, I feel the building is well-planned. There are disadvantages in the dual-purpose building, but there are disadvantages in any type of structure. The minimum seating capacity of 800 for basketball seems adequate. Larger crowds can be accommodated for other attractions such as wrestling and stage presentations. The building would be larger and better equipped than any other in the county or in the immediate tri-county area. Its 84-foot basketball floor would dwarf others in the districts and give the local teams a decided advantage. Will the project become a reality? Or will it remain forever a dream? The people of the community must contribute money and time and plenty of both. But above all, they must contribute enthusiasm and good will.