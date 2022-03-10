TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 7, 2012
Notching their first regional champion in four years, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs will send two wrestlers to the state tournament this week after finishing in a tie for fifth place in the team standings at the PIAA Class 2A Northwest Regional Tournament held at Sharon High School. Claiming the Bulldogs’ first title since Johnathan Brothers won a title on his way to a state championship in 2008, Bulldogs sophomore Willie Gruver punched his ticket to Hershey with his first-place finish at 113 pounds. He’ll be joined at Giant Center by Ty Haines, who was second at 138 pounds. Cole Shirey just missed a trip to states by losing a one-point bout in the consolation final at 160. Only the top three finishers advance to the state tournament that begins Thursday.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 12, 1997
After nailing down a district championship and finishing second at regionals, Erik Rupp’s trek through high school wrestling’s postseason ended abruptly with a pair of losses at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Championships in Hershey. Finishing the regular season with a 22-6 record, Rupp moved through the 152-pound bracket to capture Redbank Valley’s lone D9 individual title and then the Bulldogs senior advanced to the regional finals before losing. Then he dropped two state bouts to finish the year 27-9. … It’s not a good idea to spot the top-ranked basketball team in the state a double-digit lead after one quarter but the Union Golden Damsels did just that and the early difficulties led to a quick exit from the state playoffs in a 77-26 loss to unbeaten Williamsburg. Paula Hawk led the Damsels with six points while Jamie Johnson scored five points. Dawn Crissman was limited to four points as she finished her career with 1,077 points. The loss finished the Damsels’ season at 21-7.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 12, 1952
Utah State had little trouble eliminating Clarion State Teachers College in the first round of the NAIB tournament in Kansas City last night. Utah rolled to an 85-68 victory after piling up an early lead. Big Don Stemmerich was up to par as he led the Golden Eagles with 22 points. John Wiberg tallied 15 points and Ron Buck tossed in 10 points. … The campaign for funds to build a new Little League ballpark in New Bethlehem is well beyond the halfway mark, according to reports made at the league meeting held Wednesday in the Markel building. Approximately $1,600 has been collected so far, leaving some $900 to go to reach the $2,500 goal. Response to the campaign has been encouraging, but Little League officials say there must be no letdown in energy or generosity if the goal is to be reached. Construction of the park is schedule to start as soon as the weather breaks. Many firms have promised equipment and labor to help with the actual work, even after making generous cash contributions. It was announced at the league meeting that the local Moose and Eagles lodges are considering the sponsorship of a “Teener” type team this summer. It was said that Clarion and Knox will definitely sponsor similar teams which will be open to Little League graduates. The local American Legion post is considering the formation of a Junior Legion team which in turn will take care of boys above the Teener age bracket. … The towering Slippery Rock High School basketball team soared over East Brady 49-23 in the District 9 Class B semifinals held at Butler High School. Slippery Rock meets Smethport for the D9 title. … St. Petersburg upset a flu-ridden Sykesville team, 45-33, in the District 9 Class C semifinals last Wednesday in Brookville, but lost to Coudersport 51-35 in the final also at Brookville. … From The Scorekeeper Column by H.E. Phillips: Clarion State Teacher College fans are howling for a new gymnasium these days, too. Or, to be exact, an addition to the present building which has a fine floor but limited seating facilities at the Harvey Memorial Gymnasium