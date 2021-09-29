TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 28, 2011
If you are a connoisseur of low-scoring tight defensive football games, the last place you would want to go to view just that type of contest would be a matchup of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Moniteau Warriors. One thing you can count on when they square off is that the scoreboard is probably going to get a serious workout. The last four meetings averaged 70.2 total points, so Moniteau’s 46-32 win over the Bulldogs wasn’t a big surprise. Redbank Valley scored on bursts of 87, 55, 45 and 79 yards, including an opening 87-yard kick return from Keaton Delp. The Warriors scored three touchdowns of over 20 yards, including an opening 87-yard kick return for a TD. Dustin Geagan ran for 189 yards on 21 carries and a TD while quarterback Kyle Armagost ran for 67 yards and two scores while passing for 198 yards and three TDs. Mark Strothers led the Bulldogs (2-2) with 191 yards rushing on 12 carries with TD runs of 55 and 79 yards. … The Union Knights ran past Maplewood for a 36-6 non-conference win last Friday night to improve to 2-2. Quarterback Taylor Smith ran for 136 yards on 18 carries. Brody Shick ran for 84 yards on four attempts and Mikey Harris went for 82 yards on seven carries as the Knights piled up 344 yards on the ground. … Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team edged Forest Area, 5-4. Jade Adams scored four goals for the Lady Bulldogs while Haley Nolf connected on a penalty kick. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team improved to 6-5 with a 1-0 win over Oil City. Luke Hinderliter scored the game’s lone goal.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 2, 1996
Not just a fair-weather team, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team proved to be decent mudders in a 10-0 win over Clarion on a field more suited for mud bog races in very sloppy conditions last Friday night. The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 by scoring all the points they needed in the second quarter, a 23-yard field goal from Kevin George and a Joe Parsons 21-yard touchdown pass from R.J. Dick. The Bulldogs outgained the Bobcats, 187-127. … After a disappointing outing last week, the Union Golden Knights turned things around with a 24-6 win at home over Brockway last Friday night. After falling behind 6-0 at the outset, the Knights blanked the Rovers the rest of the way. The Knights did most of their damage on the ground as Nick Horner rushed for 160 yards on 22 carries and Mike Kopnitsky had 88 yards on 18 carries. All of the Knights’ points came after halftime, a 1-yard run by Matt Nulph, a 69-yard run by Horner and Kacey Culbertson’s 47-yard run. Union improved to 2-3. … Over 50 youngsters participated in the annual NFL/Gatorade Punt, Pass & Kick competition in Rimersburg last Saturday. Winners by age division were Brandon Doverspike of New Bethlehem (boys 8-9), Darren Laughlin of Sligo (boys 10-11), Matthew Bliss (boys 12-13), David Slaugenhoup of Callensburg (boys 14-15) and Christa Weibel (girls 12-13) of Rimersburg. The winners advance to sectionals in New Castle on Oct. 13. … The Union Damsels volleyball team won its seventh straight game with a 15-4, 15-10 win over Clarion-Limestone. Jamie and Kristy Johnson finished with six and four kills respectively.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 29, 1971
Redbank Valley’s hard-hitting defensive unit won another game for the Bulldogs last Friday night as the team rolled to its third win in a row with a 12-0 victory over A-C Valley. Sparkling defensive play again set the pace as the defense set up both touchdowns while continually frustrating the Falcons’ attack. In three games, Redbank Valley has allowed but one touchdown. While the Bulldogs punted 10 times themselves, they never allowed the Falcons any closer than the 27-yard line while recovering five fumbles and intercepting three passes. Two plays after Gary Spizzirri recovered a Falcons fumble at their own 14, Rick Myers scored on a 9-yard run with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. The defense provided the other six points in the third quarter when Bill Champion sacked the Falcons quarterback, forcing a fumble. Spizzirri grabbed the loose ball at the 3 and ran in for the touchdown. The Bulldogs were actually outgained 127-110, but the forced turnovers were the difference as they improved to 3-0 going into Saturday’s game at another unbeaten in Brookville. … The Raiders are the top scoring team in the Little 10 Conference early on, scoring 91 points in their three wins. The Bulldogs have allowed just six points in their three wins.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 3, 1951
Three touchdown passes thrown by Francis Villella and an 82-yard kick return by Warner Holt were all that the heavily favored Johnsonburg Blue Devils needed to beat Redbank Valley 26-13 here last Saturday night. Wendell Reddinger’s 41-yard TD run in the second quarter and 2-yarder in the fourth quarter accounted for the Bulldogs’ points. … A tough Union Joint football team was tied with Kittanning 6-6 going into the final quarter before the Wildcats scored the game-winner in a 12-6 win. John Stewart’s 53-yard TD run accounted for the Rams’ lone points. … The Southern Conference standings: Brookville 3-0, Union Joint 2-0, Reynoldsville 1-1, Brockway 1-2, Sykesville 1-2, Redbank Valley 0-1 and Clarion 0-2.