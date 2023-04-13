TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 10, 2013
Backed up by a 10-hit attack, Redbank Valley softball pitcher Lyndsey Jones tossed a one-hit shutout in the Lady Bulldogs’ 10-0 win over DuBois Central Christian in six innings. Jones collected five strikeouts while walking just one batter. Alaina Kunselman had three hits while Alex Bell and Hailey Rearick connected for two hits. Morgan Toth, Darian Gruver and Jones added singles with Kunselman and Bell hitting doubles. … Tuesday in Rimersburg, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs managed to outlast the Union Knights for a 12-11 victory Tuesday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference play. Doug Gundlach led the Bulldogs with a homer, triple and double to lead the way while Kyle Shrecengost ripped a triple and single. The Bulldogs evened their record to 1-1 while the Knights fell to 1-3. Jack Gezik doubled twice for the Knights. … The Union Knights baseball team got its offense going as it struck for seven runs in the first inning and rolled to a 13-0 win over East Forest Bears in their KSAC campaign last Thursday. Hank Murphy, Brandon Stitt and Kaden McGregor combined for a two-hit shutout with Murphy getting credit for the win. Brody Shick added a single to his triple for a two-hit game to go along with three runs batted in. McGregor collected a double and single while Jake Gezik chipped in with a pair of singles.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 15, 1998
After surrendering just six runs in winning its first three games, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team was hit with a baker’s dozen in a 13-8 loss to DuBois Central Christian at Redbank Valley Municipal Park last week. Scott Klepfer, Matt Ripple and Doug Raybuck had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Ripple and Alan Smitley homered. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs pounded out 14 hits and scored in every inning of a 16-4 win over Keystone. Bree McDonald and Jacilee Griffin led the Bulldogs with three hits apiece as each slammed a triple to go with a pair of singles. Melani Myers and Tara Keister rapped out two hits apiece and Amanda Gould tripled. … After capturing first place in area, district and regional competition, New Bethlehem’s Brady Shumaker finished fourth in the state finals of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest. Competing in the boys’ 11-year-old age group, Shumaker netted 21 of 25 free throws and just missed a shoot-off for first place as three other shooters made 22 of 25.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 11, 1973
Groundbreaking for the American Golf Hall of Fame Association’s library and museum has been scheduled for April 27 in Foxburg on a site adjacent to Foxburg Country Club, the oldest golf course in continuous use in the United States. … The Union girls’ basketball team visited Redbank Valley last night and won, 53-41. Sonnie Vidunas was high scorer for Union with 16 points, followed by Denise Lerch’s 14 and Rita Vidunas’ 13. Patty Minich was high scorer for Redbank Valley with 11 points. Union earlier beat North Clarion, 28-24, and improved to 7-2.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 15, 1953
A senior baseball team called the Seneca Indians will represent the New Bethlehem community in the Armstrong County League it was decided at a meeting Thursday night at the New Bethlehem Bank. The team will be sponsored by the New Bethlehem Tile Company and the uniform will bear the New Bethlehem firm’s insignia, according to Robert Fair. Jack Stitt, who lives in Porter Township, was elected manager of the 22-member squad. He’s had previous experience in managing amateur clubs. Bill Bish was named team captain and Fair was chosen as business manager. The Armstrong County loop is said to be preparing for a May 11 opening. The league will have a north and south division with six teams in each group. The local team will probably compete in the North along with NuMine, McGrann, Ford City PNA, Kittanning Merchants and West Kittanning. League games are played on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 6 p.m. The Indians’ roster: Henry Perseghetti, Bob Lucas, Jim Stepulla, Kippy Bright, Ham Shaffer, Ken Woodall, Bill Bish, Bob Fair, Paul Chandler, Don Evans, John Stepulla, Eugene Kundick, Jeep Salvadori, Ken Bowersox, George Clouse, Bill Bailey, Jim Daugherty, Gary Shea, Jim Simpson, Ralph Smith and Jim Markle. … The Redbank Valley baseball team hopes to open the season Friday afternoon at Rimersburg against the Union Joint Rams at 3:30 p.m. Coach Andy Daskivich’s probable lineup: Roger Allen at shortstop, Jim Stepulla in center field, Larry Dempster at third base, Gerald Wiant in right field, Tim Bailey at catcher, Bob Lucas in left field, Eddie Ritchey at first base and Larry Fagley at second base. Lucas may be the starting pitcher and if that’s the case Raymond Nulph would be the left fielder. … Some 57 hopeful Little Leaguers turned out for the season’s first player meeting Saturday at the high school field.