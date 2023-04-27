TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 24, 2013
After dropping its first loss of the year in a 5-4 setback to Karns City, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team rebounded with an 11-1 rout of Brookville in five innings. Alex Bell, Hailey Rearick, Emma Kennemuth and Megan Nolf each had two hits apiece. Rearick, Kennemuth and Lyndsey Jones hit doubles. … The Union Knights got a six-inning one-hitter from pitcher Brandon Stitt who struck out seven and walked two in the Knights’ 10-0 win at Keystone. Brody Shick led the Knights offense with three hits while both Stitt and Jake Gezik singled twice. The win hiked the Knights to 2-5. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team fell to Clarion, 12-3. Connor Shoemaker and Josh Shick each had two hits for the Bulldogs. … Both Redbank Valley track and field teams notched dual meet wins over Union, 91.5-58.5 and 108-41 over Cranberry. Cole Shirey tripled for the Bulldogs, winning the 1,600-meter run (5:08), 800 run (2:25.4) and running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay. … Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestler Ty Haines captured a division title and three other teammates placed at the Ohio Tournament of Champions offseason tournament in Columbus. Haines won the 153-pound title in the Elite Division. Tanner Altobelli was fourth at 120 in the Cadet Division while BryLee Shumaker was fourth at 242 pounds. In the Elite Division at 220 pounds, Cal Haines was eighth.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 29, 1998
Racking up 18 strikeouts, Mac Minich fired a two-hitter as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team’s snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over A-C Valley last Saturday. Going the distance for the win on the mound, Minich surrendered a lone walk with allowing a pair of hits while the Bulldogs improved to 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the KSAC. Gordon Farley had three hits with a home run and two singles. Matt Ripple and Doug Raybuck each had two hits. … The Union Knights lost the completion of a suspended game to A-C Valley, 6-5, the Knights rebounded with a 5-4 win in the regular game. Matt Hollingsworth led the Knights with a double while Justin Elder picked up the win on the mound. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team, down two runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning, rallied for two runs to beat Clarion 9-8. Bree McDonald, Tara Keister, Staci Blair and Jen Shirey each had three hits apiece. Amanda Gould and Danielle Sturgeon had two hits apiece as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 7-1. Jessica Shirey struck out two and walked one to pick up the win. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Mariners beat the Blue Jays, 24-10. Brian Trice hit a home run and singled three times to lead the Mariners. The Indians beat the A’s, 7-5. Tyler DeSanto led the Indians with two hits. Shane Reed homered while Graham Snyder, Bobby Adams, Casey Dinger and Amy Hepler each doubled.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 25, 1973
The Redbank Valley track and field team downed Clarion-Limestone, 80.5-69.5, Nathan Jones and Dave Myers were double winners for the Bulldogs while Mike Bright tripled and broke another record. Bright broke his own record in the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 5 1/2 inches while also winning the long jump (19 feet, 10 feet) and running a leg on the winning 880 relay (2:13.8). Jones won the 100-yard dash (11.3) and ran with Myers, Scott Shirey and John Kundick on the 880 relay team. Myers won the mile with a school-record time of 41.7 seconds and took the 880 run in 2:13.8. … The Union track and field team met it second defeat in as many starts in a 86-64 loss to A-C Collier were triple winners for the Falcons. The Knights got wins from their 880 relay, Horner in the pole vault, Rankin in the discus, Dave McCafferty in the high jump and Greg Henry in the javelin with a toss of 177 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Karns City dealt the Knights a 111-39 loss last week as well, the only wins for the Knights coming from Joe Hoover in the shot put (41 feet, 9 inches), Henry in the javelin (170 feet, 8 inches) and McCafferty in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 29, 1953
The Redbank Valley baseball team picked up where it left off last season by chalking up three wins in a row, defeating Clearfield 6-4 last Wednesday, Summerville 11-0 Friday and Reynoldsville 3-1. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak back to last season to 12 straight games. Bob Lucas white-washed Summerville with a no-hitter as he struck out 15 and walked 10 Indians in his first start of the season. In the other victories, Tom Kovalenko turned in steady, almost identical jobs on the mound with six- and five-hitters. he fanned a total of 13 and walked six in both games. Larry Dempster homered against Reynoldsville. Lucas tripled and Dempster doubled in the no-hitter against Summerville. The Indians managed just one ball out of the infield, a flyout to Bud Nolf in right field. Tim Bailey singled in two runs to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh in the win over Clearfield. … The Redbank Valley track and field team will compete in a tri-meet with Clarion and Emlenton tomorrow afternoon at Clarion County Park and then will compete in the county meet Monday also at Clarion County Park. Friday, Redbank Valley will travel Friday to DuBois. The District 9 meet is May 16 at Smethport before the PIAA Championships set for Penn State on May 23. … Hope for and organized baseball team or league for local teenagers flickered to life again following a meeting at Clarion last Thursday. Representatives from Clarion, Rimersburg and New Bethlehem discussed the possibility of at least two leagues with favorable results.