TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 17, 2013
Making a big impact her freshman season on the basketball court, Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter was a Third-Team All-State selection by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers. Hinderliter averaged 20.4 points per game for the 14-10 Lady Bulldogs, the second-highest average in District 9. … Although winning just five events in a tri-meet with Cranberry and Union, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs swept to two wins, 71-70 and 86-55 respectively. Against Union, Samantha Landers won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs while Tabby Deitz and Beth Adams each won two events for the Damsels. Deitz won the 100 and 200 dashes while Adams won the long and triple jumps. … A first-team selection on the KSAC All-Star softball team last year, Redbank Valley pitcher Lyndsey Jones started the season like she has intentions to get that award again. After cranking out shutouts in her first two outings of the year, Jones made it three in a row in a 7-0 win over Moniteau last Thursday. She struck out 10 and walked just one, allowing just two hits. … Breaking up a no-hitter with a single in the sixth inning, the Redbank Valley baseball team still fell in six innings to A-C Valley in a 10-0 loss. Greg Elliott struck out five and walked four in four inning to get the win for the Falcons.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 22, 1998
Twirling a three-hitter, Redbank Valley Bulldogs pitcher Matt Ripple produced enough offense by himself as the Bulldogs pounded out a 9-1 win over Karns City at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. While throwing a three-hitter on the mound with seven strikeouts, Ripple ripped three home runs and knocked in six of the Bulldogs’ nine runs. Mac Minich and Kevin George each had two hits apiece. … The Redbank Valley track and field teams were swept at Brookville, 76-69 for the boys and 99-42 for the girls. Joe McDaniel, Nathan Dongilli and Chad Ortz were multiple winners for the Bulldogs. McDaniel won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and combined with Shawn Rummell, Anton Martz and Dongilli to win the 4x800 relay. Ortz won the 100 dash and high jump while Dongilli also won the 300 hurdles. Kim Wiant was a double winner for the Lady Bulldogs with wins in the 400 dash and the 4x400 relay with Brandi Snyder, Kim Ochs and Alicia Smith.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 18, 1973
Randy Collier, A-C Valley’s all-around athlete, was voted the Clarion County League basketball MVP and his coach Ron Botz was CCL Coach of the Year. Other Falcons, Len Thompson and Ken Ritts, were on the 10-man all-star roster along with Union’s Tim Bliss, Ken Mortimer and Tom Heeter, Clarion-Limestone’s Jack Raybuck, North Clarion’s Chuck Gilbert, Moniteau’s Jeff Danoff and Redbank Valley’s Doug Tyger. Jill O’Connor of North Clarion was the CCL girls’ MVP and Clarion’s Kathy Turnien the Coach of the Year. Other girls on the all-star team were Patti Senard and Pam Kroh of Clarion, Rita Vidunas and Denise Lerch of Union, Cindy Hetrick and Patty Minich of Redbank Valley, Deb Detar and Julie O’Connor of North Clarion and Sue McMillen of Clarion-Limestone. … After behing stunned by Union last Thursday, Clarion struck here last night to rout Redbank Valley, 63-35, with Patty Kline scoring 20 points for the victors. Cindy Hetrick scored 14 points for Redbank Valley, which is now 6-6. … The Union girls pulled off another upset at home with a 63-32 rout of Clarion. Three Knightettes hit for double figures with Rita Vidunas firing in 18 points. Denise Lerch and Lisa Gilhousen scored 16 and 11 points apiece. … Redbank Valley’s district 9 champion Dave Myers and sophomore Mark Bright were triple winners yesterday afternoon in Redbank Valley’s 118-32 track win over visiting Shannock Valley. Myers was used in the mile run, 880 and the mile relay. Myers won the mile and broke Terry Swartzfager’s 1970 mark of 4:52.1 with a run of 4:43.7. Bright won the triple and long jumps and ran on the 880 relay team with John Kundick, Gordon Pence and Nathan Jones. Bright went 20 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the long jump and 42 feet, 3 1/2 inches in the triple jump.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 22, 1953
It’s not news when ball games are rained out in April, but when three games are snowed out over a period of more than a week, that’s news. That’s precisely what happened last week and this Monday. The Bulldogs have postponed three games as a result of snow and colt weather, so the Bulldogs try it again Wednesday at Clearfield. Friday, the Bulldogs visit Shannock Valley. … The Redbank Valley track and team added two meets to its schedule, including one home meet with Clarion on May 19. A road meet was added with Clearfield on May 5 according to Athletic Director Joe Kata. The team has dwindled considerably since the first call for candidates and many track prospects are also playing baseball. … New Bethlehem Little League also suffered from weather Saturday when a couple inches of snow fell. Drills are scheduled every Saturday afternoon until the season opens the first week of June. Boys still have plenty of time to sign up. … It’s still a bit more than two weeks until the Seneca Indians of New Bethlehem open their first season in the Armstrong County League.