TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 3, 2013
Two Redbank Valley graduates will be honored by induction into the Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame. Both came out of the Bulldogs’ wrestling program as Bruce Shumaker and the late Joe Garrison will be part of the 11-person Class of 2013 to be honored at the 41st annual banquet at Freeport’s Laube Hall. Shumaker, a 1970 graduate, was a two-year letterman for the Bulldogs and finished second at the District 9 Tournament at 127 his senior year. He also lettered four years in golf and two years in football. Shumaker went on to wrestle at Edinboro and wound up in the coaching ranks where he’s now the head coach in the college ranks at The Apprentice School in Virginia. As a high school coach, Shumaker compiled a 29-year record of 386-138. Garrison was a three-year wrestlers at his alma mater and won 60 bouts, finishing third his senior year. Entering the Marine Corps as part of the delayed enlistment program in 2002, Garrison was deployed in 2011 to Afghanistan and he was killed in action in June.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 8, 1998
Chad Ortz and Joe McDaniel grabbed three firsts each as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team rolled to a 100-46 win over Cranberry in a non-conference meet last week. Ortz won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and teamed with Matt Ripple, Ray Schreckengost and Jon Campbell to win the 4x100 relay. McDaniel won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and joined Shawn Rummell, Kevin George and Nathan Dongilli in the 4x800 relay. Rummell picked up a win in the 800 while Dongilli won the 300 hurdles. Jared Smith won the 110 hurdles and pole vault while Josh Skinner posted wins in the long and triple jumps. Tito Harmon won the shot put and Kevin Jordan won the discus. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs lost to Cranberry, 81-60. Kim Wiant and Kim Ochs were double winners. They combined with Brandi Snyder and Alicia Smith to win the 4x400 relay while Wiant won the 400 dash and Ochs won the 300 hurdles. Lynnett Travis won the long jump and Erin Lufsey took the high jump. … Good pitching sparked the Redbank Valley baseball team’s 8-3 win over Moniteau at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. Justin Merwin tossed a five-hitter over six innings as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0. Merwin struck out 12 and walked two. Matt Rippled closed things out in the seventh. Doug Raybuck had three hits while Mac Minich, Scott Klepfer and Matt Fink each had two hits.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 4, 1973
The Redbank Valley track and field team started its season with a 102-48 loss at St. Marys. Mark Bright won the long jump with a jump of 18 feet, 10 inches and the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 11 inches. Greenawalt won the javelin (144 feet, 8 inches) and Myers won the two-mile run (10:53.5). … Patty Minich poured in 17 points and Cindy Hetrick scored 10 points as the Redbank Valley girls beat Karns City, 46-32, in Clarion County League basketball action. Carla McCall grabbed 17 rebounds for the Jean McComb-coaches Bulldogettes who improved to 4-4. … The Union girls beat Moniteau 46-32 as well as Denise Lerch and Lisa Gilhausen scored 16 and 11 points respectively. … Redbank Valley came out the winner at the third annual Union High School Tug-of-War Tournament held last Friday night in Rimersburg, out-pointing runner-up West Forest, 46-32. Bulldog Frank Everett was the first competitor in the tournament’s history to pick up three championship trophies. He won the unlimited weight class singles title, joined Randall Stahlman to win the doubles division, and was part of the unlimited five-man division winner with Wendall and Randy Stahlman, Randy Bain and Don McCauley.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 8, 1953
Baseball players interested in forming a Senior Little League team in the New Bethlehem area are urged to attend a meeting Thursday at the community rooms of the New Bethlehem bank according to an announcement by Henry Perseghetti. If there is another interest, the team would play home games at the high school field and be part of the Armstrong County league that plays three games per week. … The Redbank Valley baseball season gets under way Tuesday at Clearfield. The Bisons have risen to the top of the heap in wrestling, football and basketball and hope to continue their leadership in baseball. The Bulldogs have had little chance for practice so far because of bad weather. Next Friday, the Bulldogs play Union Joint in Rimersburg. The first home game at this point is set for April 28 against Reynoldsville.