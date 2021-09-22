TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 21, 2011
Trailing 8-0 midway through the first quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team erupted for 44 unanswered points in a 44-14 win over A-C Valley last Friday night at home. Five different Bulldogs found the end zone with Kyle Lee running for TDs of 1 and 4 yards and quarterback Jake Dougherty connecting with Mark Strothers and Dean Sesco on strikes of 70 and 38 yards. Keaton Delp returned a fumble 54 yards for another TD while Zane Watson kicked an 18-yard field goal. Dougherty completed 8 of 13 passes for 181 yards with Strothers catching three balls for 74 yards. Lee ran for 82 yards on eight carries. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1. … T.J. Armstrong ran for four touchdowns to lead Clarion to a 29-12 win over Union at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium last Friday. The Knights led 12-7 early in the second quarter after Austin Davis’ 5-yard run. Earlier, quarterback Brody Shick threw a 37-yard TD pass to Taylor Smith. Union fell to 1-2 while Clarion improved to 2-1. … The Union volleyball team swept Redbank Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, last Thursday, dealing the Lady Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Delani Priester had five kills for the Damsels.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 25, 1996
Just six days after setting a school record for touchdown passes in a game, Redbank Valley Bulldogs quarterback R.J. Dick equaled his mark last Friday in a 43-6 rout at Brockway last Friday night. Dick threw for five TDs against Keystone, then he did it again against the Rovers as the Bulldogs improved to 4-0. Now with 12 TD pass in the first four games, he now owns the career TD mark previously held by Jason Huffman with 26. Dick now has 28 in his second season as starting quarter. The senior is just four shy of reaching his season record of 16 from last year. Against the Rovers, Dick completed 13 of 24 passes for 269 yards, four yards shy of Tom Haines’ record of 273 from a 1989 game. Alan Clouse and Craig McElroy each caught two TD passes while Erik Rupp caught the fifth scoring strike. Clouse had six catches for 122 yards while McElroy had four catches for 108 yards. … Stung by 20 second-quarter points, the Union Knights were prevented from evening its football record in a 26-0 shutout loss to Keystone last Friday night. The Knights, who fell to 1-3, were limited to 115 yards of offense as Nick Horner ran for 75 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Tom Pore threw two TD passes to his twin brother Andy and ran for a TD himself.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 22, 1971
The Redbank Valley football team won its second contest of the season last Friday night at Moniteau, taking a close 8-6 batter from the Warriors. The victory put the Bulldogs into a four-way tie for first place in the early going in the Little 10 Conference while Moniteau was handed its second loss. The defense captured the spotlight for the Bulldogs, holding the Warriors in check for all but one time. They allowed the Warriors no closer than the 32-yard line until their fourth-quarter score. And it was the defense that set up the lone Redbank Valley touchdown and the defense that averted a tie by killing a Moniteau two-point conversion try. No points were scored until the fourth quarter. Rick Shreckengost plowed in from the 1-yard run for the Bulldogs’ touchdown with Val Silvis making a spectacular diving catch of the two-point conversion pass from Mike Kundick for the 8-0 lead with 7:07 remaining. Moniteau scored when Jerry Twentier scored on a 1-yard run with 3:39 left, but on the conversion attempt, Keith Schreckengost deflected the pass on his rush to the quarterback and the Bulldogs retained the lead. Next up for the Bulldogs is a home date with 1-1 A-C Valley this Friday night. … An attempt to reorganize the Redbank Valley Booster Club is now being made. The club is to support all athletic teams sponsored by the school district. Parents of athletes, fans and all athletically minded people are urged to attend the Thursday night meetings. When available, movies of the previous week’s football game will be shown.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 26, 1951
A fast, young Shannock Valley High School football team took Redbank Valley by surprise here Saturday night as the Spartans won their third straight game of the season, 32-6. The loss was the third of the year for the Bulldogs, but the first to Shannock in four years. The Spartans held a tremendous advantage in every department, piling up 14 first downs to four and 218 net yards to just 87 for the Bulldogs. The winners spent most of the night in Redbank territory and never had to punt. While the game did not become a rout until the third quarter, Shannock took charge soon after the opening kickoff and Redbank Valley never got started. Roger Allen’s 21-yard run got the Bulldogs on the board. The 32-6 defeat takes its place among the most decisive in the history of the local schools. However, the record, a 41-0 shellacking at Brockway in 1938, still stands. … Union and Brookville share 2-0 records at the top of the Southern Conference. Reynoldsville (1-0), Brockway (1-1), Redbank Valley (0-1), Clarion (0-2) and Sykesville (0-2) round out the standings. Next up for the Bulldogs is a non-conference matchup with Johnsonburg at home this Saturday night.