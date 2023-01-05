TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 2, 2013
Four wrestlers claimed championships in leading the Redbank Valley wrestlers to a team title at their own 15-team Ben Kundick Christmas Wrestling Tournament last week. Kolbin Altobelli, Willie Gruver, Ty Haines and Aaron Hook headlined Redbank’s title performances with first-place finishes. Cole Shirey and Ben Carrillo lost in the finals while Brandon Bailey, Luke Hinderliter and Cal Haines each finished third. The Bulldogs scored 271 points, ahead of runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley’s 212 points. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs lost 40-39 to Clarion-Limestone in their own Christmas Tournament championship game last Thursday. Lily Port led C-L with 14 points as the Lady Lions improved to 7-2. The Lady Bulldogs dropped to 4-3 as Madison McClaine and Brooke Hinderliter scored 13 and eight points respectively. The Union Damsels won the consolation game over North Clarion, 50-47. Delani Priester led the Damsels with 14 points. … North Clarion beat the Union Knights in the consolation final of the KSAC-AML final at DuBois Central Catholic High School, 42-39, last Friday. Dylan Shirey led the Knights with 13 points. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs were 0-2 at the West Shamokin Tournament, losing 71-52 to Clarion-Limestone on the consolation game.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 7, 1998
A championship was there for the taking at Redbank Valley’s own 28th Annual Christmas Wrestling Tournament last week. Greenville and the Bulldogs were locked up in a tight team battle. The Bulldogs led the Trojans by 5.5 points in the team standings going into the final session with each team having five wrestlers in the finals with one head-to-head showdown. As it turned out, Greenville went 3-for-5 in the finals while the Bulldogs were 1-for-5 and the Trojans wound up outscoring the Bulldogs, 153-151.5. Matt Boozer’s title at 112 pounds was the only one for the Bulldogs, who got runner-up finishes from Anthony Adams at 125, Ben Brinker at 145, Ben Shaffer at 152 and Nathan Gourley at 160. … The Union Damsels won their own holiday tournament, beating Moniteau 53-41 in the final. Steph Boltz led the 12-1 Damsels with 15 points. … The Redbank Valley boys were routed 86-25 by the hosts in the final of the Coudersport Tournament. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-9. … The Union boys lost 85-58 to North Clarion. Dustin Laughlin scored 17 points for the Knights, who fell to 1-8.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 3, 1973
Redbank Valley finished second behind Punxsutawney at the two-day Elderton Tournament. Taking firsts for the Bulldogs are Barry Schreckengost at 100 pounds, John Kundick at 121 and Rod Huffman at 157. Danny Shaffer (128), Rex Magagnotti (134) and Randy Hopper (187). Doug McAninch (107), Greg Lettie (140), Sam Schawl (169) and Wendell Stahlman (heavyweight) each finished third. Marion Center, Saltsburg, Ebensburg and Elderton were other teams in the tournament. … From L-V Sports Editor: The year 1972 was a dismal year for sports fans in the Pittsburgh area. In September, the Pirates were eliminated in the National League Championship Series by the Cincinnati Reds and only last Sunday, the Steelers were robbed of a Super Bowl berth by the omnipotent Dolphins. Without a doubt, these were two losses, but those fall to the wayside compared to the loss of Roberto Clemente, who died in a plane crash near Puerto Rico late New Year’s Eve while on a mission to relieve the victims of the Nicaraguan earthquake. The death of the 38-year-old superstar certainly shook up many people, sports-minded or not.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 7, 1953
The Redbank Valley wrestlers upset Clearfield’s junior varsity, 28-23, last night at the Redbank Valley gymnasium after losing 41-8 last Tuesday at DuBois. Bob Lucas and Tom Kovalenko continued their undefeated start to the season. Benny Kunselman was overweight for the DuBois match, but won his third straight bout in the Clearfield match. … An independent basketball team consisting of boys from Redbank Valley split even in two recent games, upsetting Summerville 23-14 and losing to Brookville 54-37. Gary Shea scored 13 points to lead the locals. … As the sun starts its long trip north, baseball is already beginning to shoulder its way into the sports picture in New Bethlehem and vicinity. Preseason talk indicates that baseball for local boys may reach its peak this summer with teams for all ages eight and up being organized. So far, Little League is the only official organization in New Bethlehem, but Pony, Teener, and American Legion Junior teams are under discussion. … Clarion County League basketball standings through Jan. 5: Shippenville (4-0), North Clarion (4-0), East Brady (2-0), Knox-Keystone (2-1), Clarion-Limestone (1-1), St. Petersburg (2-3), Sligo (1-4), Rimersburg (0-3), Clarion (0-4).