TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 19, 2012
In a reversal of fortunes in the competition between the two teams over the past half decade and a half, the Union Golden Knights snapped a long losing streak to the Redbank Valley Bulldogs on the football field and remained unbeaten with a 35-6 victory in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School Division matchup last Friday. It’s Union’s first 3-0 start since 1997 while the Bulldogs fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2000. Keenan Rankin scored three touchdowns, one on a 10-yard run and two on passes from Brody Shick covering 20 and 17 yards. Shick completed 9 of 19 passes for 136 yards. Rankin ran for 47 yards on six carries and caught four passes for 52 yards. … Running off three straight three-set wins, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team improved to 4-0. In Monday’s three-set win over Brookville, Alex Bell had seven aces and four digs while Sarah Bain had five aces and five digs, and Ashley Mangiantini put away seven kills. … Getting back on the winning trail, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team notched a 3-1 win as Cole Shirey, Zane Watson and Luke Hinderliter scored goals.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 24, 1997
Turnovers along with the play of Keystone quarterback Tom Pore proved to be the downfall of the Union Knights in a 42-6 loss to the Panthers last Friday. Pore ran for 69 yards on scored on runs of 3 and 13 yards and completed 11 of 26 passes for 147 yards while brother Andy Pore caught three passes for 72 yards. The Knights managed 212 yards of offense and didn’t score until the end to avoid the shutout on a 20-yard run by Kacey Culbertson. … After being manhandled in the first three games, Redbank Valley turned the tables on Brockway and led wire to wire in a 28-22 win over the Rovers on Homecoming Night. It was the first win for first-year head coach Ed Wasilowski. Chad Ortz returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown while also catching a 40-yard TD pass from Jason Kundick, who also ran for a 9-yard TD run. Ray Shreckengost ran for a 9-yard score. … After dropping a 5-4 overtime decision to Bradford Central, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team edged Elk County Christian 2-1 and St. Marys 3-1. Nathan Zipf, Kevin George and Mike Buzzard scored for the Bulldogs in the win over St. Marys. … The Redbank Valley youth football program stayed unbeaten in the senior division at 5-0 after a 16-6 win over Karns City.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 20, 1972
The Karns City Gremlins were here Friday night and didn’t leave until their presence was felt by defeating the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, 6-0, in the final quarter. The Bulldogs, who lat week kept Shannock Valley scoreless until the final quarter, came through again to give up only the one touchdown to Karns City’s lauded offense that put up 34 points against Union last week. … The Union Knights, powered by Kim Paulden and Murray Henry with two touchdowns, jousted the Clarion-Limestone Lions here last Saturday by the score of 36-14. The Knights amassed 277 yards rushing against the Lions.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 24, 1952
A fighting Redbank Valley football squad held a favored Reynoldsville team to 10 yards on the ground, but the visitors scored twice on passes to beat the Bulldogs, 12-6, here Saturday night. It was the first Little Seven Conference game for both teams. Reynoldsville has been rated as one of the top teams of the league this season. Wendell Reddinger scored the Bulldogs’ only touchdown on a 3-yard run in the third quarter. Reynoldsville broke the 6-6 tie with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. … The Golden Eagles football team of Clarion State Teachers College opens its season Saturday with a home game against Edinboro. Waldo S. Tippin, who coached the Eagles several years ago and is serving as athletic director at the school, returns as head advisory coach this year after Benton Kribbs resigned this summer to coach basketball at Bucknell. Tom Carnahan is the acting head coach.