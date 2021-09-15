TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 14, 2011
Converting an early turnover into points, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team notched the first points of the game, but it was Karns City that scored the next 28 unanswered points in a 28-14 win over the Bulldogs last Friday in New Bethlehem. Kyle Lee returned a fumble 42 yards to open the game’s scoring in favor of the Bulldogs, but four different Gremlins found the end zone after that, two of them on TD passes from quarterback Tyler Kepple. The Bulldogs scored their second TD in the fourth quarter in the final minute on Jake Dougherty’s 60-yard pass to Keaton Delp. Lee ran for 68 yards on 13 carries while Dougherty completed 6 of 16 passes for 107 yards. Delp caught five passes for 103 yards. … Snapping a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter, the Union Knights beat Saegertown, 30-14. Taylor Smith ran for a 53-yard TD and Aaron Graham followed with a 47-yard scoring run and two two-point passes by Smith capped the strong finish. Austin Davis’ 25-yard run and Brody Pollock’s 12-yard TD pass from Smith were the Knights’ first two TDs. … The Redbank Valley volleyball team started the season with two wins, a three-setter over DuBois Central Catholic and four-setter over Clarion-Limestone. Union opened with a three-set win over Keystone.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 18, 1996
Despite owning a big time of possession advantage and play difference of 27, the Keystone Panthers were no match for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team as the Bulldogs utilized rapid-fire offense to rout Keystone, 40-6. Quarterback R.J. Dick completed 8 of 14 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Alan Clouse covering 49, 31 and 45 yards, Erik Rupp for 9 yards and Craig McElroy for 24 yards. … The Union Knights dropped a 44-6 rout to A-C Valley. Nick Horner’s 45-yard run was the lone TD for the Knights. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team edged DuBois Central Catholic, 2-1. Chris Campbell and Bill Reddinger scored two first-quarter goals for the Bulldogs. … The Redbank Valley volleyball team split matchups with A-C Valley and Brookville, topping A-C Valley in a 15-13, 25-11 win while losing to Brookville, 15-2, 15-6.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 15, 1971
Scoring three times in the fourth quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs rolled to a 19-0 conquest of the Union Golden Knights in the home opener last Friday night before one of the largest opening-game crowds at Redbank Valley High School field. It was the third win in a row over the Knights for the Bulldogs. Touchdowns came on Rick Shreckengost’s 4-yard run, Rick Myers’ 74-yard gallop and Lon Gracey’s 1-yard run. Union wound up outgaining the Bulldogs, 278-266. Myers ran for 120 yards on 13 carries. Val Davis intercepted two passes. Officials said that around 2,200 spectators were on hand, helped somewhat by the lack of other local games that night.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 19, 1951
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs suffered their second gridiron defeat of the young season and their first conference defeat as a hard-charging Reynoldsville line and running, passing backfield combined to give them a 13-6 defeat. The game was played under the lights last Saturday night at Reynoldsville in front of 1,500 spectators. The lone score for the Bulldogs came on the opening drive of the game as Redbank Valley drove 79 yards on 17 plays. Eugene Kundick scored on a 4-yard run to complete the mammoth drive. Next up for the Bulldogs for their home opener this Saturday night against Shannock Valley. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m.