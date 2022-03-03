TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 29, 2012
Limited to a single champion, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers qualified eight for the Northwest Class 2A Regional Championship this weekend in Sharon after last weekend’s third-place team finish at the District 9 Tournament at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. Willie Gruver was the Bulldogs’ lone champion at 113 pounds while Garrett Hildebrand and Ty Haines reached the finals and finished second. Cole Shirey, Aaron Hook and Ben Carrillo each took third while Kolbin Altobelli and Mark Strothers each finished fourth. The top four finishers at regionals advance to the PIAA Championships in Hershey in two weeks. … Just giving up more ground they it could make up, the Union Golden Knights basketball team was eliminated from the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 59-38 setback to the Elk County Catholic Crusaders in a quarterfinal matchup last Friday. The No. 2-seeded Knights trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and 19 going into the fourth quarter. Austin Davis scored 13 points for the Knights, whose coach Karen Davis was directing the team in her final game. In 19 years coaching the girls and then the boys at Union, Davis finished with 341 wins.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 5, 1997
For the ninth straight year, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers will be sending a wrestler to the PIAA Championships in Hershey. This year, it’s Erik Rupp who kept the streak alive with his second-place finish at 152 pounds at last weekend’s Northwest Regional in Sharon. Rupp faced undefeated District 10 champion Travis Hummell of Eisenhower and lost a 9-5 decision to drop to 27-7 for the season. The Bulldogs’ two other regional qualifiers were Anthony Adams and Matt Brinker who finished 1-2 and 0-2 at 119 and 125 pounds respectively. … The Union Damsels basketball team was downed by DuBois Central Christian, 43-32, in last Wednesday’s District 9 Class 1A semifinals. DCC, led by Sheana Mosch’s 16 points while Dawn Crissman scored 19 points to lead the Damsels. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team was eliminated from the Class 2A tournament with a 57-40 loss to Port Allegany. Port improved to 24-1 going into its final matchup with Karns City. The Lady Bulldogs, led by Mandy Edmonds’ 19 points, finished the year with a 15-11 record. … Some 21 Redbank Valley junior wrestlers qualified for the upcoming Area 5 Tournament after a sectional tournament held at Redbank Valley.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 8, 1972
Placing three in the finals and three more in consolations, the Redbank Valley wrestlers put on a good show for their fans at the annual District 9 Tournament held at Clarion State College last weekend. The Bulldogs finished fifth in the team standings, moving up one place from last year. Clearfield won the team title with 94 points, winning four titles. DuBois, Brookville and Curwensville finished second through fourth. The Bulldogs had three runners-up in Doug McAninch at 88 pounds, Ben Campbell at 120 and Keith Gourley at 127. John Kundick was third at 103 while Mike Kundick and Val Silvis finished fourth. … The District 9 Class B and C basketball championships went to Karns City and Cameron County respectively after Tuesday night’s doubleheader at Clarion State College. Karns City beat A-C Valley, 56-55, while Cameron County stayed unbeaten with a 56-38 win over Brockway. … Bob Nanovosky of Clarion was the top scorer in the Clarion County League with 369 points, ahead of Union’s Eric Mortimer’s 359 points. North Clarion’s Dave Banner (348), Karns City’s Bill Hipple (342) and Clarion-Limestone’s Jack Raybuck (334) rounded out the top five.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 6, 1952
The soaring Golden Eagles of Clarion State Teachers College shocked Geneva 87-75 Monday night at New Wilmington in the second round of the Pennsylvania NAIB eliminations after ending their regular season last Wednesday with a 77-71 conquest of Grove City College. The Eagles will meet Lock Haven or Millersville tonight at Altoona in the NAIB state finals. A win would advance Clarion to the NAIB tournament in Kansas City. Against Geneva, Bob Kelly swished in 28 points while Don Stemmerich was busy dumping in 25 more. Ron Buck tallied 12 and Jim Blaney and John Wiberg added 11 points each. Clarion is 18-0. … St. Petersburg, Clarion County’s Class C basketball champion, and East Brady, the Class B winner, both drew byes in the first round of the District 9 playoffs and automatically advanced to the semifinals. Tonight, St. Pete meets Sykesville at Brookville. Sykesville advanced with a 41-34 win over Worthington. The St. Pete/Sykesville winner plays either Horton Township, Sheffield or Coudersport Saturday night in the final at Brookville. In Class B, East Brady faces the tough Slippery Rock quintet in the semifinals with the winner meeting Ridgway or Smethport in next Tuesday’s final in Brookville. In Class A, Clearfield and Punxsutawney tangle in one semifinal at DuBois while Kane and DuBois face off in Brookville. The winners meet at a site to be determined in the final. … Clearfield’s undefeated wrestling team lived up to its awesome name by rolling up 51 team points to win the team title at last weekend’s District 6/9 Tournament in Lock Haven. Redbank Valley’s Tom Kovalenko was the only Bulldog to advance beyond the prelims.