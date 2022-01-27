TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 25, 2012
The Union Knights basketball team ran its winning streak to 12 straight games thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers totaling 11 from downtown in a 80-27 rout of East Forest last Friday night. Taylor Smith drained five treys and finished with 25 points. Brody Pollock hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points. … Clarion-Limestone handed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs their 11th straight loss in a 73-41 decision. Billy Kelley scored 21 points for the Lions while Jake Dougherty finished with 18 points for the winless Bulldogs. … East Forest dropped the Union Damsels, 56-35. Daneka Stuart led Union (4-9) with 14 points. … Clarion-Limestone dumped the Redbank Valley girls, 69-35. Erica Bowersox scored 10 points for the 0-11 Lady Bulldogs. … Improving its dual meet record to 4-0, the Redbank Valley wrestling team got a pin by Garrett Hilderbrand and a decision by Ty Haines in the final two bouts for a 33-29 win over Punxsutawney. The Bulldogs, last weekend, won the North East Wrestling Classic with 191.5 points, ahead of runner-up Saegertown’s 165 at the top of the 21-team tournament team standings. Willie Gruver (113) and Cole Shirey (160) won titles while Garrett Hilderbrand (132) finished second. Brandon Bailey (170) was third while Aaron Hook (182) finished fourth.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 29, 1997
The Union Damsels edged Redbank Valley 37-33, using a 16-0 run that ended with 3:32 left in the game that game them a 10-point lead. Kristy Johnson paced Union with a game-high 14 points as the Damsels improved to 10-1 in the KSAC and 14-2 overall. Mandy Edmonds scored 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who slipped to 11-5 overall and 803 in the KSAC. … Brookville routed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, 74-44. R.J. Dick and Seth Rupp scored 15 and 12 points respectively for the Bulldogs who fell to 2-15 overall and 0-12 in the KSAC. … With only two placewinners, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers completed the two-day Fred Bell Memorial Tournament with their lowest finish in 15 trips to the annual competition. The Bulldogs were 15th in the 16-team event as Anthony Adams won the 119-pound title with a 6-2 decision over Greenville’s Kurt Holzshu. Erik Rupp finished fourth at 152 pounds. … Despite three forfeits, the Bulldogs wrestlers held off Oil City for a 31-29 win last Thursday. Adams and Matt Brinker won with pins. Matt Boozer, Shawn Smith , Nate Gourley, Todd Dinger and Cory Moore won decisions.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 26, 1972
The Redbank Valley wrestlers won a meet and lost one in their most recent action, beating Ridgway 42-12 but losing a close battle to Oil City by a margin of 24-18. The matches put the Bulldogs’ dual record at 4-2-1 at the halfway point of the season. Tonight, the Bulldogs are on the home mats once again as they host Kane. Saturday night, the Bulldogs are at home again against Cameron County. The action continues next Tuesday with the Bulldogs visiting Franklin. Against Ridgway, the Bulldogs won nine of 12 bouts with four pins, four decisions and a forfeit. Both John Kundick and Ben Campbell remained unbeaten with wins. From Ben Shindledecker’s “Sports Corner” column: A number of men are listed in the January edition of The Pa’thlete as new wrestling and basketball officials, having passed their tests back on Nov. 11. Some of the new wrestling officials from District 9 include Rollie Miller and Jerry Clemens of New Bethlehem, Perry Songer of Brookville, Tom Prechtl of Ridgway and Walt Clark of Bradford. Basketball officials include Bob Tonkin of New Bethlehem. The magazine also lists New Bethlehem’s Frank Palaggo re-elected as the officials representative from District 9.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 30, 1952
Experience played the key role as Redbank Valley’s wrestling team defeated Brockway 30-16 last week before losing 36-13 to a veteran Oil City squad here Monday night. Bob Lucas at 154 and Tom Kovalenko at 185 remained undefeated as each scored pins in the two matches. Both wrestlers are unbeaten so far, Lucas 4-0-1 with two pins while Kovalenko was 4-0 with three pins. The Brockway team comes to New Bethlehem Tuesday and then the Bulldogs get a rematch against Oil City up there next Thursday. … The campaign to raise funds for the construction of a permanent Little League park in New Bethlehem will open next Thursday according to an announcement by Little League officials. The goal of the drive is $2,500. All of the money raised will be used in construction of the park, which will be complete with fences, bleachers and dugouts. According to officials, there will be no public campaigns made by the local Little League after the park is built. Each of the four team sponsors is contributing $100 this year toward the actual operation of the league. The operating expenses will be lower this year than last since the uniforms and equipment are still in good condition. The managerial staff for the 1952 season was completed when John Rycz was named manager of the Lions. Ken Woodall (VFW), S.W. Wolfgang (Truckers) and Theron “Til” Shumaker (Merchants) are the other team managers for the upcoming season. Richard Held of the financial campaign committee reported that several methods will be used to raise money for the new park. Up to 80 four by eight foot sections of the fence will be sold to business firms and individuals at $15 each. The entire field will be fenced in. ... The Sligo Blue Jays basketball team moved within one game of first place in the Class C League by upsetting the leading St. Petersburg Saints 43-39 last night. Carl Erickson, one of the county’s leading scorers, led Sligo with 19 points.