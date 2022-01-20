TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 18, 2012
Just motoring along, the Union Golden Knights reeled off their 10th straight victory as they started quick, put down a mild second-quarter rally and roared to a 70-44 win over visiting Karns City in a KSAC-South Division game last week. Pouring in five 3-pointers, Taylor Smith spearheaded the Union offense with a game-high 27 points while Brody Pollock knocked down 15. Kaden McGregor and Mike Harris hit for eight points each and Austin Davis handed out 13 assists to go with six points as the Knights ran their record to 11-1. Tyler Kepple topped the Gremlins (3-8) with 12 points. … There hasn’t been a lot of suspense in any of the Redbank Valley wrestling matches this year as the Bulldogs have totally dominated their first three opponents of the season. The latest drubbing was a 59-15 win over Curwensville last Thursday. The Bulldogs won 11 of the 14 weight classes as Mark Strothers, Cal Haines, Mitch Blose, Garrett Hilderbrand, Nick Schrecengost and Brandon Bailey chalked up pins. Cole Shirey won with a technical fall, and Kolbin Altobelli and Aaron Hook won decisions. … The Union Damsels basketball team fell in overtime at Karns City, 61-55, last week. Sierra Smith led the Damsels with 14 points as Union’s record dropped to 3-6. … Leading by five at halftime, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs were outscored 33-15 in the second half in a 52-40 loss to Brookville. Madison McClaine and Erica Bowersox scored 12 and 11 points respectively for the Lady Bulldogs, who fell to 0-9.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 22, 1997
After notching the first basket, it was all down hill for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team as visiting Clarion-Limestone ended a very long Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference losing streak with a 58-40 win last week. The Lions ended a 46-game KSAC losing streak dating back to a 62-50 win over North Clarion on Feb. 17, 1994. The Lions went 0-18 the past two seasons before starting this season 0-8. During the conference drought, the Lions had a non-league win over the Bulldogs in 1994 and won a pair of non-conference games this year. Jared Beggs scored 22 points to lead the Lions while Brian Hinderliter led the 2-12 Bulldogs with 10 points. … Shutting out Clarion 12-0 in the third quarter, the Union Damsels beat the Lady Cats 45-30 last week. Dawn Crissman topped Union (12-2 overall, 8-1 KSAC) with 11 points. … Despite crowning the most individual champions at Clarion’s Mid-Winter Classic, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers finished second in the team standings behind Smethport at the seven-team event last weekend. The Hubbers scored 141 points ahead of Redbank Valley’s 124.5. Port Allegany (105.5), Curwensville (99.5), Clarion (98), Johnsonburg (83) and Coudersport (81) rounded out the field. Matt Boozer (112), Anthony Adams (119), Lenny McNeal (140) and Todd Dinger (160) won titles while Erik Rupp finished second at 152. Shawn Smith (130) finished third.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 19, 1972
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs dropped the Clarion Bobcats wrestlers from the ranks of the unbeaten last week as the Bulldogs took seven of the 12 bouts to win 28-16. The Bulldogs won their third match to improve to 3-1-1 while the Bobcats, coached by former Bulldog Joe Izzi, fell to 7-1. Coach Ben Kundick had to go with a patched-up lineup. Already without the services of several regulars and with limited service from several others with football injuries, the Bulldogs lost another key wrestler to an injury as Randy Hopper dislocated his elbow in practice. The match was clinched when the Bulldogs got a pin from Keith Lorenz at heavyweight with Clarion having a chance to tie with a pin of its own with the score at 22-16. Doug McAninch got a pin at 95, unbeaten John Kundick won a 15-3 decision at 112, Ben Campbell won a 5-0 decision at 127, Keith Gourley edged Will Simpson 6-5 at 133, Rod Huffman won a 7-0 bout at 145 and Val Silvis put the Bulldogs up 22-13 with his 8-2 win at 165 to set up Lorenz’s clincher at heavyweight.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 23, 1952
Redbank Valley’s second home wrestling match is set for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. against Oil City. The Oilers have had considerable experience and turned out outstanding individuals in recent years. Last year, Bob Lucas and John Smith won decisions against the Oilers and both of them will be competing again on Monday. Four new candidates have turned out for the Bulldogs during the past week with Wendell Reddinger, Tim Bailey and Vernon Campbell, all of them juniors. Two road matches have been added to the Bulldogs’ schedule, Feb. 7 at Oil City and Kiski Prep Feb. 15. The rest of the remaining schedule has the Bulldogs hosting Brockway Feb. 5, Johnsonburg Feb. 13 and the DuBois JV squad here on Feb. 26. Head coach Jesse Caldwell’s probable lineup for the Oil City match — Benny Kunselman at 95, Kenny Musser at 103, Gene Eberhart at 112, Smith at 120, Dean Wiant at 127, Jerry Doverspike at 133, Ron Cochran at 138, Eugene Kundick at 145, Lucas at 154, Ron Adams at 165 and Tom Kovalenko at 185. … From H.E. Phillips’ The Scorekeeper column: It looks like wrestling will become a major sport at Redbank Valley judging from the response at the first home match this week. Wrestling seems to fit right into the picture at Redbank for various reasons. It is possible to hold matches in the basement “gym” but possible is about all you can say about the situation. Some 250 people can be jammed into the room and they were jammed for the opening match. Redbank Valley has no official basketball team. This is, the cagers do not play a full schedule, do not play in a league and do not play at home. Thus, wrestling serves as an interesting winter sport. It’s the only winter spectator sport in the Valley. Wrestling is not an expensive sport in the sense that football is. A few hundred dollars for mats and uniforms is all the cash required for a couple of seasons. In addition, wrestling is a hard, exciting and clean sport. It’s too bad some of the other county schools don’t organize wrestling teams. There is a perfectly logical reason, however. Wrestling coaches are not plentiful in this area and few schools have trained coaches available. As the situation now stands, Redbank Valley has to go hunting for matches. As a result, the Bulldogs are tangling with varsity squads from three Class A schools — Oil City, Johnsonburg and Philipsburg. The only Class B school on the schedule is Brockway.