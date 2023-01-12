TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 9, 2013
Losing just three bouts to Brockway, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team marched to a 51-16 win over the Rovers last Thursday. While the Bulldogs picked up six wins with a pin, two forfeits and three decisions, the Rovers remained competitive with two pins and a major to trail 27-16 with five bouts left. But the pin at 132 pounds got the Rovers as close as they would get as the Bulldogs racked up three pins and a pair of decisions to close out the win. Ty Haines, Keshon Truitt, Cole Shirey and Aaron Hook had pins while Kolbin Altobelli, Luke Gallo, Brandon Bailey and Cal Haines won with decisions. … The Redbank Valley boys basketballers won their second game of the year and improved to 2-5 with a 53-48 win over Karns City on the road last Friday. Devin Shoemaker and Jake Dougherty scored 21 and 20 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs. … The visiting Keystone Lady Panthers dealt Union a 79-43 blowout loss, scoring 50 points in the second half. Delani Priester led the Damsels with 13 points. Morgan Johnson led Keystone with 26 points. … The Redbank Valley girls led from start to finish in a 48-34 win over Karns City. Brooke Hinderliter led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while Madison McLaine had 12 points. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the KSAC.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 14, 1998
Piling up team points six at a time, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers exploded for a 66-9 demolition of the Kane Wolves last Friday. The Bulldogs won 11 of 13 bouts and racked up nine falls. Matt Boozer, Luke Males, Anthony Adams, Heath Slagle, Matt Brinker, Ben Brinker, Benji Shaffer, Nathan Gourley and Chris Pavlevosky recorded pins for the Bulldogs while Brent Shaffer and Shane Magness won by forfeit as the Bulldogs improved to 3-1. Earlier, the Bulldogs lost their first dual match with a 39-33 loss to Clarion. The Bobcats won the final three bouts to claim the win with Shawn Lerch pinning the Bulldogs’ Chris Pavlekovsky in the first period. … The Union Damsels clipped Clarion-Limestone, 41-39, in overtime as Steph Boltz scored 11 points. … The Redbank Valley girls edged Moniteau, 54-50, as Lacey Huffman scored 14 points. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-4. … In double overtime, the Redbank Valley boys lost to Clarion, 71-67, as Andy Bish lit up the scoreboard for 36 points and Darren Duhnke finished with 14 points. The Bulldogs remained winless in the KSAC at 0-8 and fell to 1-12 overall.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 10, 1973
The fans were packed in everywhere at Union last Friday night to see visiting A-C Valley squeeze past the Golden Knights, 64-63. Both teams were unbeaten going into Friday with 3-0 league records. The game was certain to be a thriller and was. Union’s Tom Heeter pumped in 22 points while Gary Henry and Greg Stemmerich scored 18 and 11 points respectively. Randy Collier led the Falcons with 21 points and Lenny Thompson with 18 points, including two free throws in the closing seconds to secure the win. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers routed visiting Curwensville last Thursday night to improve their dual meet to 3-2. Barry Schreckengost (100), John Kundick (121), Rex Magagnotti (134), Sam Schawl (169), and Wendell Stahlman (Hwt.) all scored pins while Doug McAninch (107), Dan Shaffer (128) and Rod Huffman (157) won on decisions and John Cramer was won by forfeit. Schreckengost, Kundick and Huffman are all 5-0 while Stahlman is 4-0. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs outscored their East Brady cousins in three quarters here last Friday night, including a 15-4 second-period to cop their second Clarion County League win, 55-43. Doug Tyger led the local Bulldogs with 17 points. The Bulldogs also lost to North Clarion, 59-58, in CCL action Tyger scored with 15 points and had a chance to win the game with a jumper before the final buzzer, but it came up short.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 14, 1953
The Redbank Valley wrestlers demonstrated the importance of being experience as they ran wild to score nine wins in 11 bouts in winning at Franklin, 50-7, last Thursday. The Bulldogs’ “Big Three” rolled on unbeaten as Benny Kunselman at 103, Bob Lucas at 154 and Tom Kovalenko at 185 all won with pins. The new Franklin team got off to a good start with a pin at 95 pounds, but the Bulldogs won all but one of the remaining 10 bouts with the exception of a draw at 138 pounds. The teams will be re-matched when Franklin comes to Redbank Valley on Feb. 9. This is Franklin’s first season and the squad is considered strong and promising. The Bulldogs return home Thursday for a match with a good Johnsonburg team. They split their two dual meets last year. … Area citizens who are interested in any phase of a youth baseball program are invited to attend a meeting next Wednesday at the New Bethlehem Bank. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss coordinating the area programs under one governing body, from Little League through high school. … Geneva routed the Clarion State Golden Eagles basketball team, 100-67, for its second win over Clarion this year. Don Stemmerich led Clarion with 20 points while James Brumbaugh scored 11 points. Rich Vidunas scored three points. … In Clarion County basketball, Class C court fans will see a rough-and-tumble battle between Shippenville, North Clarion and St. Petersburg. Class B appears to be more predictable with East Brady repeating for about the ninth time. C-L might finish fast and Keystone Joint, with headquarters in Knox, is improving rapidly. It is hoped that the county teams can compete in one league next year. All schools except Redbank Valley, the biggest of them all, have good league teams and one league would not be a hardship for the smaller schools. Just when Redbank gets into the county picture depends entirely on how soon a gymnasium is available.