TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 11, 2012
Without any losses in the tournament, New Bethlehem had a little wiggle room in the District 7 Little League playoffs, but that advantage vanished with two straight four-inning, 14-2 losses to Indiana in the district final. In the winners’ bracket final, New Bethlehem beat Kittanning 6-2 as Jared Kespelher Clint Thurston and Grayson Harman each pitched two innings. Layton doubled, singled, walked twice and scored two runs while Harman legged out a triple and walked three times while scoring three times. Thurston singled twice and Cameron Travis doubled. However, that was the last win of all-star play for the Newbies.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 16, 1997
With the regular season winding down, the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team won three out of four contests and maintained its grip on first place in Clarion County League action. After Joe Parsons threw a no-hitter in a 12-0 win over North Clarion, Matt Moore tossed a two-hitter in a 11-0 shutout of North Clarion and Kevin George fired a four-hitter in an 11-2 win over Clarion. New Bethlehem fell to 14-2 in the CCL and 17-3 overall with a 9-3 loss to Cranberry. … The Rimersburg Legion baseball team won three straight games, capped by a 6-3 win over Knox. Luke Mortimer and Nathan Brothers collected two hits each as Kacey Culbertson threw a complete game on the mound with three strikeouts and two walks. Rimersburg improved to 6-9. … After three one-run victories, winning by through must have seemed like a runaway, but the New Bethlehem 9-and-10-year-old all-stars had to wipe out an early deficit before tripping Indiana National, 10-7, in the winners’ bracket final of the District 7 playoffs last week. Ryan Toth had three hits while Jeremi Pariel and Brandon Doverspike each had two hits. Brian Trice homered while Pariel tripled and Matt Steffy doubled.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 12, 1972
Jack LeVier’s Little League All-Stars put Tim Zamperini’s five innings of no-hit pitching together with a 12-hit barrage to come up with a 14-3 triumph over visiting Worthington Monday night. Zamperini smashed a homer as did John Magagnotti, and Kevin Adams and Jackie LeVier each hit double doubles. Zamperini struck out 12, caught two popouts and turned in two groundouts, finishing with a two-hitter overall. Next up is Ford City at home on Thursday. … With the opening of preseason practice just a few short weeks away, the Redbank Valley athletic department announces this year’s Bulldogs football schedule. The Bulldogs will be playing in the newly reorganized Little 12 Conference. The new scheduling was required to allow room for the addition of two newcomers to the conference in Clarion-Limestone and Shannock Valley. The Bulldogs open the year on the road, traveling to Rural Valley on Sept. 8 against Shannock Valley. Then on Sept. 15, head coach Bob Tonkin’s Bulldogs host Karns City. Union starts its season at home on Sept. 8 against Karns City. … The Pennsylvania Game Commission has eliminated its Triple Trophy Award program that was made available to hunters who bagged a wild turkey, black bear and an antlered white-tailed deer during a single hunting license season. It was one of the state’s most coveted outdoor sports awards. The PGC felt that there should be no incentive for additional hunting pressure on the black bear.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 16, 1952
Little League history will be made in New Bethlehem on Tuesday when the Newbies and Brookville All-League teams meet in the first round of the Section 5 playoffs. The first regular tournament game ever played in New Bethlehem is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. New Bethlehem’s 14-man roster consists of Homer Ferringer, Fred Downs, Richard Allori, David Morris, Charles Leach, Gerald Reddinger, Ronald Willison, William Hoffman, Jack Holben, Gale Hepler, Larry Crawford, James Zamperini and Marc Phillips. In other district games, Clarion hosts Knox, Bradford Southern at Duke Center, Bradford Northern at Port Allegany, Brockway at Ridgway, Reynoldsville at Punxsutawney and Clearfield at DuBois. … In a junior league (slightly older than Little league) matchup between New Bethlehem and Shannondale, the teams played to a 3-3 tie in Shannondale last Friday. Darl Morrison pitched for the Newbies, striking out 10. The Newbies are having some difficulty scheduling games with teams in a similar age bracket. Most of the Newbies are 15.