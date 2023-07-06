TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 3, 2013
The New Bethlehem Little League put seven all-star teams in this year’s District 7 tournaments, including four baseball and three softball teams. The 11-12-year-old softballers finished with a 1-2 record. The other six teams are still competing as the softball bracket started earlier than the others. The 9-and-10-year-old softball team opened with a 26-0 win over Clymer as Montana Hetrick and Logan Hicks combined for a four-inning no-hitter. Hetrick struck out all nine batters she faced. Monday night, the 11-and-12-year-old baseball team improved to 2-1 with a 15-2 rout of Clymer in an elimination game. It visits Kittanning in an elimination game Wednesday. … The Newbie 9-and-10-year-old baseball all-stars rallied for an 8-7 win over Indiana in the second round of the D7 tournament. Newbie trailed 7-3 going into its last at-bat before scoring five runs. Jimmy Gundlach ripped a two-run homer and then with the score tied and the bases loaded, Ty Sherry scored from third when a throw to home on Bryson Bain’s grounder to third was wide of the target. Next up for Newbie is the winners’ bracket final against Kittanning or Clymer on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 8, 1998
Facing just two batters over the minimum, Justin Merwin twirled a four-hit shutout as New Bethlehem racked up a four-hit shutout in an 8-0 shutout over Rimersburg-Sligo Arby’s in Clarion County American Legion baseball action on Thursday. Going the full seven innings, Merwin chalked up 12 strikeouts while giving up four singles with no walks. Dustin Shaffer homered and singled while Mac Minich singled twice. Tim Rayburck also belted a home run as Newbie improved to 12-3 in league play. Last Friday, Newbie beat Cranberry, 8-6, as it nears a regular-season title. Matt Ripple, Minich and Scott Klepfer each had two hits with Ripple hitting a two-run homer.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 4, 1973
In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Merchants were handed their second loss of the season, 2-1, by the Indians in a sixth-inning walk-off. With the score tied at 1-1, the Indians’ Barry Burford beat out an infield single, stole second and went to third when the throw to second sailed into center field. The throw to get Burford also went awry and Burford scampered home with the winning run. In the Bankers’ 6-3 win over the Pirates, Mike Dinger slugged a home run while getting the win on the mound, giving up five hits. The Merchants stand at 13-2 while the Bankers stand in second at 10-3. … The New Bethlehem Teener Leaguers picked up two wins while the 13-year-old squad picked up one. In the Teeners’ 6-4 win over Shippenville, Marty Gould smacked two doubles and drove in two runs while Tim Magness struck out seven and gave up three hits. The 13-year-old squad beat Knox, 7-1, as Jeff Merwin and Terry Sturgeon each had two hits in a game shortened to four innings due to rain. Merwin was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and giving up three hits. … Due to increasing participation and consequential rise in the number of spectators, a completely new format for championship scholastic wrestling will be brought into effect next year according to PIAA Executive Director Ted Wagner. There will be two divisions of competition — Class A and B — at the state tournament level. The Class A finals will be held at Penn State while Class B will wrestle at Pottsville High School. He added that in the last 10 years, high school wrestling has grown nearly 40 percent. In 1962, some 322 schools participated and last season there were 435.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 8, 1953
The Redbank Valley Teener League put in a busy week as the New Bethlehem Panthers copped the first half flag by edging Legion Park 8-7. Yesterday, the Teener All-Stars and the district tournament dates were revealed. The all-star roster: Donald Adams, Jerry Heffner, Darl Crawford, James Adams, Howard Crawford, Jim Constable, Larry Fagley, Howard Bish, Karl Crissman, Ralph Hilliard, Jerry Bailey, Ron White, Jim Stepulla, Randall Rearick, George Weimer and Larry Shreckengost. Redbank Valley meets Clarion this Thursday at 6 p.m. with the second game of the best-of-three series set for Saturday. A third game will be July 13 at Clarion, if necessary. The Rev. Fred Morris will manage the team with Arnold Wise assistant. The winner of the Clarion-Redbank Valley series meets DuBois at home on July 15. The winner of that bracket meets the winner of the Punxsutawney, Brockway and Corry bracket at a time and place to be announced. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, Merchants pitcher Terry Shumaker threw a six-inning no-hitter, striking out all 18 batters he got for outs with two walks. The Merchands routed the Lions, 30-0. It’s the second no-hitter in league history with Larry Crawford throwing one last year. Leonard Shumaker hit two home runs as the Merchants were playing a lions team that was playing with just four regulars and just one 12-year-old. … The Seneca Indians opened the second half of the Armstrong County League baseball season with a 19-3 win over the Kittanning Refractories Monday night. Shortstop Roger Allen took charge of the attack with a home run and triple in four chances while Bob Fair drove out a pair of doubles with a single. Don Evans singled twice. … The following 12 Little Leaguers were selected to represent the local league in playoffs this year at an officials’ meeting last Thursday — Joe Constable, Denny Bish, Leonard Shumaker, Marc Phillips, Bill Hoffman, George Marsh, Ron Willison, Charles Cherico, Dick Colwell, Ronald Yeany, Glenn Plyler and Bruce Black. … The Vets, defending champions of the New Bethlehem Litttle League, moved a step nearer to the first-half pennant by trimming the Truckers 21-10 last night.