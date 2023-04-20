There’s a list of people on my list of dream interviews that I wanted or want to do before it is too late.
One of them was Chuck Daly, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who started his coaching career in Punxsutawney before leaving for bigger challenges in the early 1960s. He was a close friend with one of my old basketball coaches, Larry McManigle in Brookville.
While we honored McManigle years later as part of the 1988 Brookville Raiders undefeated season, I didn’t quite get to do the sit-down with Coach Mac who had some wonderful stories to share the night of the 1988 celebration.
I missed my chance on Daly as well.
I didn’t whiff on Don Stemmerich.
Not long after the 2014 celebration that honored Stemmerich at Union, I had a chance to visit him in his home and spend a couple hours. I turned on the recorder and we chatted.
It was just ... magical.
I’m not here to let anyone know how great of a man he was. Almost all know that by now as the front section of this paper goes into great detail about his life and how it affected a community.
I’ll tell you more about what he shared with me, I guess, that day I was blessed to be able to spend time with him.
What really struck me, and I think it was near the end of the discussion, was the circumstances that led him to go in the direction he did. It was a tragedy that set things into motion.
“We had to play ball on the streets and we were playing one day. I was four or five years old and a car came around the bend and hit my brother Victor and it killed him,” Stemmerich said. “He was about six or seven. That turned out to be God working His hand in that because my dad came home and said, ‘We’re getting out of here. This is no place to raise boys.’ We moved to Wilkinsburg. My house was right beside the ball fields and playground. I thought I died and went to heaven. My mother always knew where to find me. I was always on the ball field playing.”
Died and went to heaven. That’s what sports meant to Stemmerich, who turned that into a career of helping keep boys and girls in the Rimersburg out of trouble. And with the help of other very talented teachers and leaders, he made that work well in his decades of hard work and leadership in the community.
Stemm’s deep love and respect for Rich Vidunas led to some very soft, emotional moments during that visit.
“One of the saddest days of my life,” Stemmerich said when he heard that his friend died in 2003. “That broke my heart.”
Rimersburg losing Stemmerich at age 91 has broken a lot of hearts, but I’m pretty sure the inspiration he gave his players, students and community over the years will be a legacy that won’t go away any time soon.
