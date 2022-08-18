NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs start their season in the ABC Youth Football League this Saturday with a trip to Moniteau.

The Bulldogs have 58 players in their three divisions in all, from bantam to junior to seniors. Last year, the Junior squad finished 9-1, losing its first game in the championship to Armstrong while the Seniors finished 1-7.

