NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs start their season in the ABC Youth Football League this Saturday with a trip to Moniteau.
The Bulldogs have 58 players in their three divisions in all, from bantam to junior to seniors. Last year, the Junior squad finished 9-1, losing its first game in the championship to Armstrong while the Seniors finished 1-7.
This year’s head coaches are Andy Byers for the Bantams, Randy Adams for the Juniors and Robbie Buzard for the Seniors.
Union’s season starts with a first-week bye. It visits Clarion-Limestone Aug. 27 to start its schedule.
The Redbank Valley rosters and schedule are listed below:
Seniors: Hayden Baily, Rowen Byers, Gabe Clinger, Jace Clowser, Gage Franklin, Remy Fuquay, Tayvin Kennedy, Parker Kennemuth, Caine Monrean, Owen Polka, Karson Rankin, Nico Rex, Elliott Troup, Kayleb Young, Clayton Kemmer, Gabe Skurksy, Carson Johnson and Demetrius Peace.
Juniors: Titan Adams, Desmond Dubrock, Kameron Dubrock, Neko Johnston, Preston Kennemuth, Domonic Lutz-Ace, Nico Magagnotti, Bentley Patton, Aiden Scott, Chris Shilling, Isaac Shirey, Grayson Truitt, Trenten Wagner, Carter Willison, Crosby Willison, Colby Yount, Westin Wagner, Creed Kennemuth, Casper Conway.
Bantams: Kyler Bish, Westin Byers, Kyson Clowser, Sawyer Davis, Camdin Delp, Xavior Jay, Porter Kennemuth, Xander Kunselman, Benton Lee, Jackson Mangiantini, John Mclelland, Hayden Musser, Hayden Shreckengost, Moncef Shaffer, Jayce Shick, Derrick Shirey, Jase Watkins, Fenix Wagner, Carter Struble, Derek Struble, Easton Byers.
10-at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
All games start with bantam kickoffs at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.