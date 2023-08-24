NEW BETHLEHEM — From a 7-0 start to a 9-2 finish, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were really close to so much more.
Port Allegany beat the Bulldogs, 8-7, getting the winning points on a two-point conversion with three minutes left in the game. Then after solid wins against Brockway and eventual District 9 Class 2A champion Central Clarion, the Bulldogs dropped a 7-3 rematch to the Rovers in the Class 1A semifinals.
It was a stormy end to the season as the team suspended and dismissed some players after an off-the-field incident prior to the loss to the Gators.
Returning this year, the Bulldogs try to focus on avoiding those issues and contend for a district title. They have plenty of talent to do exactly that.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold (5th season, 38-8) made clear what his staff has stressed in the preseason.
“We lined up against Brockway and Port Allegany on those days and they beat us,” Gold said. “It was that simple. We’ve been preaching accountability to these guys who are returning from the standpoint that in the last two seasons, we’ve had players kicked off the team. We want to make sure that we are making good decisions off the field that aren’t impacting the team in a fashion where it’s going to cost us football games.
“We’ve been stressing that our individual actions impact the success of the team, whether that’s on the field on a Friday night when we get selfish with a personal foul or off the field with poor decisions that gets you dismissed from the team. Everything we do from start to finish, we have to be accountable. We obviously have a really good core group coming back, but like anything else, everything on paper means nothing if we can’t translate it.”
The Bulldogs start the year with the quarterback they finished last season with in sophomore Braylon Wagner, who threw for 804 yards and eight touchdowns in four starts. Junior Drew Byers (163-754, 5 TDs) led the team in rushing while seniors Mason Clouse (23-376, 4 TDs) and Ashton Kahle (21-397, 9 TDs), and junior Rylan Rupp (11-201, 1 TD) were three of the five receivers with over 200 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs have two of their three tacklers back two seniors in linebacker Caden Adams and Brandon Ross.
The Bulldogs look to both lines to help facilitate the play-making on both sides of the ball and that’s likely where the key lies in how far the team advances.
Considering how Wagner was thrust into a starting role and when it happened with four strong foes at the end of the season, he showed plenty of potential for a breakout season. He completed 58 of 99 passes and was intercepted five times in two games against Brockway, Port Allegany and Central Clarion.
“If you watched Braylon’s games last year against Port Allegany and Clarion, he was cool under pressure and he did that as a freshman. Braylon is like Mason (Clouse), a three-sport athlete who lifts every day. What really excites me that in addition to his athleticism and quarterback IQ, is that he’s stoic in that he can stand in the pocket. His pocked presence was certainly above average for a freshman and we’re hoping three or four weeks from now, he’s way above average for a sophomore.”
Kahle and first-year Rupp will line up in the slots. Kahle missed the final four games and will play a vital role on both sides of the ball and probably special teams as well. He was second on the team with 803 all-purpose yards (return yards included) despite the missed games. He’s scored 15 touchdowns in parts of two varsity seasons, five of them on punt or interception returns.
“Ashton is a complete difference maker with his speed and physicality,” Gold said. “We use Ashton as an edge player and in the run defense. He makes us laugh every day and it’s great having him back around, but from a football standpoint, he’s a total difference maker. No matter where he’s at on the football field, when he catches a football he has a chance to score.”
Clouse and first-year senior Ashton George will be the wideouts while Mason’s twin brother Owen, a part-time player last year with soccer on his schedule as well, could see more action on both sides of the ball as well along with the kicking duties (37 of 44 point-after kicks, two field goals) he held down last year.
The Bulldogs have four starters back on the offensive line with sophomore Devon Weckerly at center, three-year starter Christian Clinger at left guard, and seniors Garrett Shaffer and Caden Adams at right and left tackle. Senior right guard Russ Plyter is the new starter with senior Gavin Carroll expected to get reps at the tackles. Junior Hayden Rearick and sophomore Wyatt Byers will also see action.
Drew Byers is back at tailback with a new running mate in senior Brandon Ross, who moves off the line to provide lead blocking at fullback.
“We obviously know as a unit we have to get better running the football up front, but at the same time, you’re looking for some maturity and growth out of Drew,” Gold said. “His strength is seeing things and making cuts. I think one thing that will help him is moving Brandon into the backfield. I think you’re going to see a lot of two-back sets than what you’ve seen in the past because Brandon can catch and run the ball. Defenses will have to account for him if he’s lined up in backfield.
“Brandon loves to block. With his athleticism and size, you have to account for him every single time out of the backfield.”
Adams and Marshall along with a talented group of secondary players anchor the defense. Adams had a breakout season and led the team with 118 tackles despite missing one game. He’ll team up with sophomore Jaxon Huffman at inside linebacker.
“We didn’t know how Caden was going to be playing in the box,” Gold said. “He missed some time in the preseason and didn’t have a very good scrimmages because he wasn’t conditioned well and misses the first game. He had 118 tackles in only 10 games, so any time you’re averaging double figures in tackles, you’re having a pretty good year.”
Up front, Ross returns to one of the two end spots on the line while junior Broc Monrean is back on the other end after missing part of last year with an injury. Ross was third on the team in tackles with 90 stops which included a team-high 5 1/2 sacks.
In the middle at tackle, Plyter, Shaffer and Clinger, who will rotate reps.
While Mason Clouse and Kahle return to the safety spots, the Bulldogs will use Rupp at one of their combo defensive back/outside linebacker spots with a handful of others — senior Kaeden Neiswonger, Drew Byers, sophomore Carson Gould, Ashton George and Owen Clouse at the DB/CB spot as well.
Gould feels the key is being able to stop teams from running the ball. The Bulldogs’ primary rivals for the chase for the Class 1A crown ran for an average of 207 yards in those three games, two of them losses.
“The biggest thing is we have to find a way to stop the running between the tackles,” Gold said. “I think teams exposed us down the stretch last year and if we don’t have the bodies, we’re going to have to get creative.
“I think we have seven guys back so we have to find a way to stop the run better and we feel that if we put teams into situations where they have to throw the ball consistently, we feel like our defensive backs are pretty strong.”
While he might be downplaying his defense’s ability to shut opponents down, Gold summed up his season on the field with a hint of the necessary physicality to get the big wins come playoff time.
“There may be some nights where we have to try to win games 42-35,” Gold said. “As a defense, we’ve tried to get really creative to try to fill in and maximize our weaknesses. We believe our offense from a skill set and athleticism perspective, we feel we match up with anyone we play, but if we can’t run the football, that could change things. We have to be able to run the football and protect Braylon.”
NOTES: The Bulldogs play five games at home and five away and outside the Region 2 schedule — Smethport, Keystone, Ridgway, Union/ACV, Kane, Port Allegany and Brockway — they have Karns City, Punxsutawney and Central Clarion once again in non-region games. The preseason coaches poll had Central Clarion, Karns City and Punxsutawney as the predicted top three finishing teams. The Bulldogs were picked to finish third behind Brockway and Port Allegany in Region 2. “The schedule has the possibility of being tougher than last year,” Gold said. “Port Allegany is the favorite to win Region 2 and Brockway has a lot back, so the schedule could be as tougher as last year and maybe being more challenging.” … Gold’s coaching staff includes Jason Kundick, Carl Bartley, Jason Huffman, Ronnie Geist, Connor Shoemaker, Scott Toth, Wes Tosh and Trent Bowersox on the varsity staff. Former longtime varsity coach Ed Wasilowski is now the junior high coach with assistants Ruben Carrillo, Ben Carrillo, Andy Rex and Huffman.
ROSTER
Seniors: Caden Adams, Luke Booth, Gavin Carroll, Christian Clinger, Mason Clouse, Owen Clouse, Ashton George, Ashton Kahle, Kaeden Neiswonger, Brandon Ross, Garrett Shaffer, Russ Plyter.
Juniors: Drew Byers, Riley Byers, Austin Eastlick, Broc Monrean, Hayden Rearick, Rylan Rupp, Jonathon Slack.
Sophomores: Wyatt Byers, Jaren Christiaens, Brock George, Carson Gould, Devon Haag, Jaxon Huffman, Canyon Martin, Tanner McDonald, Jordan Smith, Braylon Wagner, Devon Weckerly.
Freshmen: Riley Schrecengost, Eli Rex, Peyton Kennemuth, Jonas Gourley, Connor Colwell, Easton Magagnotti, Bailey Bowser, Nathan Jimenez, Gavin Shreckengost, Tristan Smathers, Sean Yeany, Aiden Byers.