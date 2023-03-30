Year one of the A-C Valley/Union softball co-operative program got under way last week when the Falcon Knights dropped a pair of games to Titusville and Oil City.
Last Friday, the Falcon Knights lost 13-2 to Oil City while last Monday, they dropped a 15-3 game to Titusville. Both games were played at Heindl Field in DuBois.
Monday’s game at Rocky Grove was postponed. Thursday, the Falcon Knights return to DuBois to face Kane before Friday’s scheduled trip to Clarion-Limestone. Next Tuesday, they travel to Forest Area.
In last Friday’s loss, Bella Ielase and MacKenzie Parks hit doubles for the Falcon Knights’ lone hits while Emerson Stevens, Ryan Strauser and Magen Walzek shared pitching duties.
Head coach Mike Parks is back from the A-C Valley program and will take over the co-operative setup with Cathy Walzak, last year’s Union head coach, joining the staff with Union’s Kevin Wetzel and A-C Valley’s Michael Meals.
It’s a 25-girl roster, meaning the team will sport a JV program as well. It’s a 14-player varsity roster and 11-player JV setup with the flexibility of moving players around if needed.
“I’m pretty excited,” Parks said earlier this week. “We’re still in the learning process of basically learning where people play and trying to shift them around. I still think we’ll be a better team being together, but we’re still trying to figure everything out.”
A-C Valley was 4-11 last year while Union finished 0-18. On the varsity roster, six players are from Union — juniors Walzak, Autumn Blystone and Ava Schreckengost, and sophomores Emerson Stevens and Kya Wetzel, and freshman Brianna Anthony.
Blystone was last year’s Most Improved Player in an award given out by the time while Stevens was Rookie of the Year.
A-C Valley’s top players back are Parks (.577 batting average), Lexi Bauer (.488), both seniors, and the junior Strauser (.302). Parks was the team’s second-leading pitcher in innings last year.
Parks likes the JV setup that gives more players a chance to get experience.
“I think that’ll ultimately help the system. It’ll get better players,” Coach Parks said. “They went out and found some JV games so hopefully playing those games will help kids get better.”
The team will play home games at A-C Valley’s West Freedom field or at Union’s site in Sligo.
ROSTER
VARSITY
Seniors: Lexi Bauer, Mackenzie Parks
Juniors: Magen Walzak, Autumn Blystone, Bella Ilease, Rylan Strauser, Ava Schreckengost, Colleen Verostek.
Sophomores: Emerson Stevens, Kya Wetzel, Alivya Hartzell, Ava Snyder
Freshmen: Brianna Anthony, Maddie DeHart
JV
Juniors: Ashlyn Blystone, Ashleigh Evinsky, Lindsay Micheling, Sarah Zitzman.
Sophomores: Hannah Walls, Cora Weigel, Baylie Wingard.
Freshmen: Evann Jenkins, Malia Page, Larkin Pollock, Nicole Wingard.
SCHEDULE
March
20-Titusville (15-3 L); 24-Oil City (13-2 L); 27-at Rocky Grove; 30-Kane; 31-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
April
4-at Forest Area; 6-Cranberry; 10-at Lakeview, 5 p.m.; 14-at Oil City; 18-Clarion; 20-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.; 27-Karns City; 28-at Brookville.
May
1-Moniteau; 2-Keystone; 8-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.; 10-Redbank Valley; 13-Lakeview, 1 p.m.; 15-at Keystone; 17-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted