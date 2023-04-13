STONEBORO — Make that two straight wins for the A-C Valley/Union softball team.
Monday afternoon on the road in Mercer County, the Falcon Knights scored in four of their five at-bats in a 16-4 10-Run Rule win over Lakeview to even their record to 3-3.
The Falcon Knights scored seven runs in the second inning to go up 8-0, then put the game away with a pair of four-run innings in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
Nine different players combined to pound out 19 hits against Lakeview, which fell to 0-3. MacKenzie Parks finished 4-for-5 with a double. Rylan Strauser and Alivya Hartzell each had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two runs apiece.
Bella Ielase, Lexi Bauer and Emerson Stevens had two hits apiece with Ialese and Sevens each driving in three runs. Stevens doubled twice and Bauer drove in two runs.
Kya Wetzel tripled and Colleen Verostek doubled.
Stevens and Parks combined for the win in the pitcher’s circle. Stevens went three innings, striking out seven and walking four while giving up three hits. Parks finished it out with two innings, striking out three and walking one while giving up one hit.
The Falcon Knights visit Rocky Grove Wednesday and Oil City Friday before next Tuesday’s home game with Clarion.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, April 6
ACV/Union 12,
Cranberry 11
Also at Heindl Field, the Falcon Knights rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win over the Berries.
Maddy DeHart’s single drove in the winning run, capping the two-run rally that came after the Falcon Knights trailed 11-10 going into the inning after trailing 8-1 going into the bottom of the third.
The Falcon Knights got back into the game with five runs in the bottom of the third inning and four more in the bottom of the sixth to tie it up at 10-10. Rylan Strauser’s RBI double highlighted the four-run sixth to tie the game.
DeHart finished with four hits, two runs scored and two RBIs to lead ACV/Union. McKenzie Parks and Lexi Bauer each had three hits while Kya Wetzel and Strauser each had two hits, both adding doubles.
Parks went the distance in the circle, striking out four and walking two while giving up 12 hits and all 11 runs, six of them earned.