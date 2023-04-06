TIONESTA — The A-C Valley/Union baseball and softball teams came out with a split with Forest Area Tuesday afternoon.
The Falcon Knights won the baseball game in a 17-1 rout in three innings via the 15-Run Rule while Forest Area took the softball game with a 13-3 win via the 10-Run Rule in six innings.
Both teams were scheduled to host Cranberry Thursday and Lakeview Monday. Next Wednesday, the baseball team heads to North Clarion while the softballers visit Oil City.
In Monday’s baseball game, the Falcon Knights improved to 2-0 as they scored 10 runs in the first inning, three in the second and four more in the third with the help of nine hits, three Forest errors and seven walks from four Fires pitchers.
Adrian Schmoll homered, going 2-for-2 with four runs batted in. Sebastian Link had two hits with a triple and two RBIs and Jaxon Sundling singled and scored a run with two RBIs.
On the mound, the Falcon Knights got a combined three-hitter from Link, Lane Bauer and Alex Preston.
Forest won the softball game as the Fires led 7-0 through two innings. All three Falcon Knights runs came in the third inning.
Bella Ielase had two hits while MacKenzie Parks, Emerson Stevens and Maddy DeHart each hit singles. In the three-run third, Stevens singled in a run, and DeHart and Rylan Strauser walked with the bases loaded.
Stevens and Parks pitched for the 1-3 Falcon Knights, combining to strike out three and walk four.
Last Friday’s games at C-L were moved to April 24 for softball and April 28 for baseball.
In last week’s game:
SOFTBALL
THURSDAY, March 30
Union/ACV 13, Kane 3
At home against Kane, the Falcon Knights routed their way to a 10-Run win in five innings, giving the Union its share of a varsity victory going back to the start of the program on its own in 2018.
The Falcon Knights pushed across six runs in the bottom of the second to take an 8-1 lead and went on to score in every inning, ending the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Nine different players combined for the team’s 16 hits with Bella Ielase and Emerson Stevens with three hits apiece. Ielase doubled twice and drove in two runs while Steven doubled and drove in four runs. Maddy DeHart, Alivya Hartzel and Rylan Strauser each had two hits with DeHart doubling and Strauser tripling.
Parks got the win in the pitching circle, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out six.