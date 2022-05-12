PAINT TWP — Two innings ended up defining A-C Valley/Union’s 7-3 loss to Clarion at the Clarion County Park Tuesday afternoon.
The bottom of the second and the top of the fifth are both frames the Falcon Knights wish they had back.
Clarion scored four runs –only one of them earned –in the bottom of the second, and A-C Valley couldn’t score in the top of the fifth despite having the bases loaded and just one out.
“If you clean up the second inning, it is a tighter game,” ACV/Union head coach Dewey Irwin said. “And we had the bases loaded and didn’t score with one out. Those things, right there, are the difference, really, in the game. You put those runs across (in the fifth) and you keep them out (in the second) and it is a totally different outcome or at least a tighter outcome.”
After the teams exchanged runs in the first — the Falcon Knights scored on a one-out single to center by Trey Fleming after Ryan Cooper started the game with an infield single and went to second on a throwing error — Clarion took control with the four-run second that probably should have only been one run.
Ryan Alston led off the inning with a single and stole second before Noah Harrison moved him to third with a groundout.
That’s when things went south for A-C Valley/Union.
Tanner Miller’s grounder to shortstop Lane Bauer was booted with Alston scoring and Miller safe at first.
After Derek Smail struck out for what should have been the final out of the inning, Dawson Smail doubled to left –his second double of the game and his second of four hits on the afternoon –scoring Miller.
Devon Lauer then stuck out but reached first on a wild pitch with Smail going to third, and Cam Lapinto singled both runners home with Lauer dashing around the bases to make it 5-1. It was the second of three hits for Lapinto.
While the second was obviously a big changing point in the game, so was the fifth.
After A-C Valley/Union had clawed back within three, 6-3 thanks to a two-out RBI double in the third by Gary Amsler and a two-out RBI double in the fourth by Zeke Causey, the Falcon Knights looked prime to either tie the game or take the lead in the fifth against Lauer, who had relieved Alston to start the inning.
Lane Bauer started things when he reached on an error by Alston, who had just moved over to third.
After Fleming grounded into a fielder’s choice, Amsler doubled and Max Lowrey walked to load the bases.
But Bailey Crissman and Sebastian Link both struck out to end the threat.
Amsler led the Falcon Knights offense going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Cooper took the loss going six innings allowing seven runs, two earned, on 11 hits, a walk, and a hit batter while striking out five. But other than the second inning when his defense let him down, he was fairly sharp most of the afternoon.
“He’s a fighter,” Irwin said. “I expect that out of him. That’s what you expect out of Ryan Cooper.”
Dawson Smail was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, and Lapinto was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Clarion.
Alston got the win going four innings allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out three. Lauer got the save going three scoreless innings allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.
The Falcon Knights (9-6) were scheduled to host Brookville in Rimersburg on Friday, but canceled that game due to a senior trip conflict at A-C Valley.
Next week, the Falcon Knights visit Kane Monday and host Karns City Tuesday in Rimersburg.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 9
Union/ACV 2,
Brockway 1
At Emlenton against the visiting Rovers, Trey Fleming’s sacrifice fly scored Zeke Causey with the winning run, capping a two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh in a come-from-behind win.
The Falcon Knights loaded the bases with one out on singles by Sebastian Link, Causey and Ryan Cooper. Lane Bauer singled in Link to tie the game before Fleming’s flyout won it, spoiling the effort of Rovers starter Dylan Bash who took a shutout into the seventh.
Cooper, Max Lowrey and Causey each had two hits while Tony Salizzoni doubled.
Bailey Crissman went the first 6 1/3 innings on the mound for the Falcon Knights before leaving due to pitch count restriction after hitting 100 pitches. He struck out five and walked three while giving up three hits. Cooper picked up the win in relief, going the final 2/3 of the seventh inning with both outs being strikeouts.
THURSDAY, May 5
Union/ACV 4,
Keystone 2
At Rimersburg, pitcher Ryan Cooper scattered five hits and struck out 14 in a complete-game effort against the Panthers.
While Cooper was twirling, the Falcon Knights broke up a 2-2 game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Sebastian Link doubled, Zach Cooper walked and Link scored from third on a wild pitch after stealing third. A second run scored when Zach Cooper scored on a Ryan Cooper fly ball that turned into a double play, with the run scoring before the third out.
Trey Fleming singled in a run in the third.