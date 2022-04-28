EMLENTON — Running into Bryson Huwar’s bat and some of his mound prowess, the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights baseball team dropped a 13-2 loss to visiting Clarion-Limestone Tuesday afternoon at a chilly Veterans Field at Hughes Park.
The loss dropped the Falcon Knights to 6-4 going into next Monday’s home game with Cranberry. Wednesday, the Falcon Knights visit Clarion.
Huwar and Tommy Smith provided the bulk of the power combining for five hits and nine runs batted in. Huwar blasted a pair of home runs including a grand slam en route to a six RBI game. Smith added a pair of hits including a two-run home run while driving in three for the game.
Also for the Lions, Jordan Hesdon collected three singles. Jase Ferguson, Nick Aaron, Corbin Coulson, Kohen Kemmer each added one hit. Kemmer hit a run-scoring double.
Huwar also picked up the win on the mound working the first 3 1/3 innings allowing two runs, one earned on just one hit. He walked one and hit one batter while striking out eight. Smith pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Logan Lutz tossed a scoreless seventh allowing one walk and one strikeout.
“It was good to get back out and play another game,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “I wasn’t too concerned when we didn’t score in the first inning because I knew it was still early in the game and I felt our bats would get hot and they definitely did.”
A pair of walks and an infield single loaded the bases to start the game for C-L. However, Bailey Crissman would work his way out of the inning without giving up a run.
“I was proud of how Bailey worked his way out of that first inning,” said A-C Valley head coach John “Dewey” Irwin. “I went out to the mound for a visit, and he told me he couldn’t pitch to lefties. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get our offense to respond as we were facing probably one of the best pitchers in District 9 today.”
C-L broke through with three runs in the second inning as Kemmer hit an RBI double while Smith added his two-run shot.
The Lions added a run in the third with Hesdon scoring on an RBI ground out by Aaron for a 4-0 lead after three.
A-C Valley cut the lead in half in the fourth inning after one out. Gary Amsler reached base on a passed ball following a strikeout. Sebastian Link walked and Crissman added a single to load the bases. That signaled the end of Huwar’s day on the mound. Tommy Smith walked the first batter he faced in Max Lowery. Tony Salizzoni added an RBI single. Hesdon made a nice throw to gun down a runner at the plate to keep the score 4-2 after four.
C-L added a run in the fifth before the grand slam by Huwar highlighted a five-run sixth inning to make the score 10-2.
Huwar added a two-run homer as part of a three-run seventh that would eventually set the final score.
Amsler, Crissman, Salizzoni, and Zach Cooper each hit a single for the Falcon Knights.
Crissman suffered the loss on the mound.
In last week’s games:
THUR., April 21
Falcon Knights 3-0
at Pullman
In a rare tripleheader, the Falcon Knights pulled out of Butler’s Pullman Park with three wins last week on the same day against Forest Area and then Keystone.
The Falcon Knights swept the winless Fires, 24-0 and 16-2, both of them in four innings, before finishing off a three-game sweep with an 8-5 win over Keystone.
Against Forest in the first game, Trey Fleming had three hits while Gary Amsler, Max Lowrey, Tony Salizoni and Zeke Causey each had two hits. Bailey Crissman and Sebastian Link combined for a one-hitter. Crissman struck out all nine of his outs.
In the second game, Amsler and Fleming hit triples. Lane Bauer and Causey each hit doubles while Amsler drove in three runs. Fleming and Crissman had two hits apiece.
Alex Preston and Lowrey combined for a two-hitter in a game that went four despite the 15-Run Rule not being reached. The umpires ended the game, citing a 12-Run Rule that doesn’t exist in the PIAA.
Then in the third and final game, the Falcon Knights trailed 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to rally past the Panthers.
Ryan Cooper and Fleming combined for a big day as Cooper was 3-for-4 with a double while Fleming was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Amsler went the first four innings to get the win, giving up five hits while walking five and striking out five. Cooper got a three-inning save with three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.