The District 9 football postseason awards were doled out by D9and10Sports.Com earlier this week and a handful of area players landed on the all-district teams.
Redbank Valley senior defensive lineman Brandon Ross was the lone First Team pick while Bulldogs junior linebacker Caden Adams and Union/A-C Valley senior defensive lineman Landon Chalmers were Second Team selections.
The full all-district, awards story is available on www.d9and10sports.com.
The Jim Kelly-named postseason awards annual announced by the website had several major awards:
Player of the Year: Blaine Moses, Sr., Port Allegany
Rookie of the Year: Drew Keth, So., Keystone
Offensive Player of the Year: Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion
Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Hummell, Sr., Central Clarion
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Carson Neely, So., Port Allegany
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield
Special Teams Player of the Year: Peyton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney
Individual Performance of the Year: Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville (Sept. 2, 2022)
Coach of the Year: Justin Bienkowski, Port Allegany
Assistant Coach of the Year: Chad Saltsman, Port Allegany
Game of the Year: DuBois 27, Brockway 26, Sept. 2, 2022
Unsung Hero: Patrick Crants.
The entire all-district teams:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion
RB – Brady Collins, So., Clearfield
RB – Kyle Nellis, Sr., Keystone
WR – Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway
WR – Ashton Rex, Sr., Central Clarion
TE – Tommy Smith, Jr., Central Clarion
OL – Josh Beal, Jr., Keystone
OL – Eric Myers, Sr.,, Clearfield
OL – Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield
OL – Carson Neely, So., Port Allegany
OL – Miska Young, Sr., Port Allegany
All-Purpose Back – Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville
All-Purpose Back – Noah Archer, Sr., Port Allegany
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield
DL – Miska Young, Sr., Port Allegany
DL – Brandon Ross, Jr., Redbank Valley
DL – Alex Lukaschunis, Sr., St. Marys
LB – Ryan Hummell, Sr., Central Clarion
LB – Addison Plants, Sr., Kane
LB – Matt Martino, Sr., Moniteau
LB – Blaine Moses, Sr., Port Allegany
DB – Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway
DB – Noah Peterson, Sr., Brookville
DB – Brayden Kunselman, Sr., Brookville
DB – Tyler Albright, Sr., Keystone
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Place Kicker – Thomas Uckert, So., Central Clarion
Punter – Payton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney
Returner – Matt Pyne, Sr., Brockway
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Brayden Fox, So., Brockway
RB – Jendy Cuello, Jr., Brockway
RB – Zeke Bennett, Sr., Punxsutawney
WR – Aiden Ortz, Sr., Redbank Valley
WR – Carter Chadsey, Sr., St. Marys
TE – Joe Tettis, Sr., Elk County Catholic
OL – Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway
OL – Johnny Varischetti, So., Brockway
OL – Baily Miller, Sr., Brookville
OL – Jimmy Kerr, So, Central Clarion
OL – David Anderson, Sr., Elk County Catholic
OL – Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys
All-Purpose Back: Cam-Ron Hays, Sr., DuBois
All-Purpose Back: Tyler Albright, Sr., Keystone
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway
DL – Kyle Dunn, Sr., Coudersport
DL – Brock Champlivier, Jr., Keystone
DL – Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys
DL – Landon Chalmers, Sr., Union/A-C Valley
LB – Tanner Guaglianone, Sr., Brockway
LB – Seth Stewart, Sr., Brockway
LB – Jack Knapp, Jr., Brookville
LB – Caden Adams, Jr., Redbank Valley
LB – Aiden Sell, Sr., Keystone
DB – Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion
DB – Nate Garing, Sr., Karns City
DB – Drew Evens, Sr. Port Allegany
DB – Justin Miller, Sr.,, Punxsutawney
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Place Kicker – Josh Beal, Jr., Keystone
Punter – Braylon Button, Jr., Port Allegany
Returner – Chris Fegert, Sr., Curwensville