The District 9 football postseason awards were doled out by D9and10Sports.Com earlier this week and a handful of area players landed on the all-district teams.

Redbank Valley senior defensive lineman Brandon Ross was the lone First Team pick while Bulldogs junior linebacker Caden Adams and Union/A-C Valley senior defensive lineman Landon Chalmers were Second Team selections.

The Jim Kelly-named postseason awards annual announced by the website had several major awards:

Player of the Year: Blaine Moses, Sr., Port Allegany

Rookie of the Year: Drew Keth, So., Keystone

Offensive Player of the Year: Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion

Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Hummell, Sr., Central Clarion

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Carson Neely, So., Port Allegany

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield

Special Teams Player of the Year: Peyton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney

Individual Performance of the Year: Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville (Sept. 2, 2022)

Coach of the Year: Justin Bienkowski, Port Allegany

Assistant Coach of the Year: Chad Saltsman, Port Allegany

Game of the Year: DuBois 27, Brockway 26, Sept. 2, 2022

Unsung Hero: Patrick Crants.

The entire all-district teams:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion

RB – Brady Collins, So., Clearfield

RB – Kyle Nellis, Sr., Keystone

WR – Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway

WR – Ashton Rex, Sr., Central Clarion

TE – Tommy Smith, Jr., Central Clarion

OL – Josh Beal, Jr., Keystone

OL – Eric Myers, Sr.,, Clearfield

OL – Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield

OL – Carson Neely, So., Port Allegany

OL – Miska Young, Sr., Port Allegany

All-Purpose Back – Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville

All-Purpose Back – Noah Archer, Sr., Port Allegany

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield

DL – Miska Young, Sr., Port Allegany

DL – Brandon Ross, Jr., Redbank Valley

DL – Alex Lukaschunis, Sr., St. Marys

LB – Ryan Hummell, Sr., Central Clarion

LB – Addison Plants, Sr., Kane

LB – Matt Martino, Sr., Moniteau

LB – Blaine Moses, Sr., Port Allegany

DB – Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway

DB – Noah Peterson, Sr., Brookville

DB – Brayden Kunselman, Sr., Brookville

DB – Tyler Albright, Sr., Keystone

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Place Kicker – Thomas Uckert, So., Central Clarion

Punter – Payton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney

Returner – Matt Pyne, Sr., Brockway

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Brayden Fox, So., Brockway

RB – Jendy Cuello, Jr., Brockway

RB – Zeke Bennett, Sr., Punxsutawney

WR – Aiden Ortz, Sr., Redbank Valley

WR – Carter Chadsey, Sr., St. Marys

TE – Joe Tettis, Sr., Elk County Catholic

OL – Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway

OL – Johnny Varischetti, So., Brockway

OL – Baily Miller, Sr., Brookville

OL – Jimmy Kerr, So, Central Clarion

OL – David Anderson, Sr., Elk County Catholic

OL – Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys

All-Purpose Back: Cam-Ron Hays, Sr., DuBois

All-Purpose Back: Tyler Albright, Sr., Keystone

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway

DL – Kyle Dunn, Sr., Coudersport

DL – Brock Champlivier, Jr., Keystone

DL – Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys

DL – Landon Chalmers, Sr., Union/A-C Valley

LB – Tanner Guaglianone, Sr., Brockway

LB – Seth Stewart, Sr., Brockway

LB – Jack Knapp, Jr., Brookville

LB – Caden Adams, Jr., Redbank Valley

LB – Aiden Sell, Sr., Keystone

DB – Jase Ferguson, So., Central Clarion

DB – Nate Garing, Sr., Karns City

DB – Drew Evens, Sr. Port Allegany

DB – Justin Miller, Sr.,, Punxsutawney

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Place Kicker – Josh Beal, Jr., Keystone

Punter – Braylon Button, Jr., Port Allegany

Returner – Chris Fegert, Sr., Curwensville

