KNOX — Down to its last out and last strike twice, the Union/A-C Valley — Southern Clarion County All-Stars — pulled out a walk-off win over Clarion Monday night at Peanut Park.
With two outs and nobody on base and trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Union/ACV staged its improbable rally, scoring two runs and sending Clarion home with a 3-2 loss in what was an elimination game in the District 25 Major Division (11-12-year-old) of Little League Baseball.
Clarion’s Cael Jackson had limited Union/ACV to just four hits and his opening strikeout to start the bottom of the sixth inning was his 11th of the game. But Jackson ran out of his allotted amount of pitches and was replaced by Ethan Ferguson.
Ferguson struck out Emma Kifer for the second out before Union/ACV rallied as Hayden Corle walked after a 2-2 count. Maddox Nolan walked on four pitches and then Harry Bliss, on another 2-2 count, singled to left field to load the bases.
Andrew Kifer then walked on five pitches to force in Corle with the tying run. Wes Breniman replaced Ferguson on the mound and on a 1-0 pitch, Nash Earley hit a ground ball that was misplayed at second base, allowing Nolan to come home to score.
Next up for Union/ACV was another elimination game against the loser of the Cranberry at Oil City winners’ bracket semifinal game that was originally scheduled for Monday but postponed to Wednesday because of rain on Tuesday as well.
From there, the winner of that game would play another elimination game, likely Thursday or Friday depending on how much the weather affects the schedule. Titusville was scheduled to play New Bethlehem Wednesday in Knox with the winner playing Butler, which lost 2-1 to Franklin in Tuesday’s winners’ bracket game. Then that winner would get Union/ACV or the team it was going to play.
So stay tuned.
Earlier in the Union/ACV game with Clarion, all of the game’s other runs were scored in the first inning. Clarion scored two unearned runs in the top of the first, the second coming home on a Ferguson single.
Union/ACV scored its first run in the bottom of the first inning. Nolan, Bliss and Andrew Kifer singled to load the bases with one out before Earley’s ground ball to shortstop was misplayed which allowed Nolan to score.
Andrew Kifer was about as efficient as one could expect on the mound, needing just 59 pitches to throw a complete six innings. He allowed four hits and struck out eight batters, throwing only 11 balls in facing 24 batters in all.
Bliss had the only multi-hit game for Union/ACV with his two singles.
In Union/ACV’s opening game, it started last Friday night at home in Rimersburg against Butler and was trailing 7-0 going into the bottom of the second with Butler, the home team, coming to the plate before heavy rain suspended the game.
Sunday, the game was finished with Butler finishing off a 9-0 win. Four different Butler pitchers combined to toss a four-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk. Boe Minnicks and Kohen Gagliano hit doubles for Union/ACV.
Kole Rea had three hits and scored two runs for Butler. Hunter Knapik and Adam Marshall each had two hits.
In other games:
FRIDAY, June 23
Cranberry 18, New Bethlehem 0
At Knox earlier Friday before rain became an issue in the area, Cranberry needed just three innings to deal the New Bethlehem 11-12-year-olds a three-inning loss via the 15-Run Rule.
Cranberry scored 11 runs in the first inning, sending 16 batters to the plate and ripping three home runs from Kannon Speerstra, a solo shot, and Clark Findlay and Kyler Craig on two-run blasts.
Findley also hit a two-run double in the first inning and wound up with five runs batted in. Speerstra also doubled in a run later in the first and singled in a run in Cranberry’s seven-run bottom of the first. Dylan Gregory also had three hits with a double and two RBIs.
Two Cranberry pitchers — Bryce Marchinke and Speerstra — combined for a three-inning perfect game, combining to send down all nine New Bethlehem hitters they faced. Marchinke struck out three and Speerstra struck out one in his one inning.