The All-Star summer season is down to one team with area players.
The Knox/Rimersburg Minor League (9-and-10-year-old) baseball all-stars were still alive in the District 25 tournament, advancing to the winners’ bracket final with a rain-shortened 11-9 win over Butler Monday night in Knox.
Knox/Rimersburg was scheduled to visit Franklin — Franklin outlasted Titusville 3-2 in seven innings Monday — Wednesday while two losers’ bracket games are slated for Clarion — Titusville at Clarion and Butler vs. Oil City. The winners of those games play Thursday most likely with the Knox/Rimersburg vs. Franklin loser playing Thursday’s winner on Friday.
Again, go to the District 25 web site at www.padistrict25ll.org for updates, but it most likely won’t be updated frequently.
Also in the 9-10 bracket, New Bethlehem was knocked out after two games, losing its second game at Clarion Monday before the rain came to town in a 19-4 decision stopped by the 15-Run Rule in the bottom of the third inning.
Both New Bethlehem baseball all-star teams finished 0-2. The 9-10s dropped its opener to Knox/Rimersburg, 19-0, in three innings last Friday while the 11-12s were eliminated with a 15-4 loss to Titusville last Wednesday.
Union/A-C Valley was knocked out of the 11-12 baseball bracket as well in a 10-6 loss last Wednesday at Oil City.
Here’s a closer look at recent games:
MONDAY, July 3
MINOR LEAGUE
Clarion 19, New Bethlehem 4
At Paul A. Weaver Park, the hosts put up 11 runs in the first inning, six in the second and then ended the game via the 15-Run Rule in the bottom of the third to eliminate the Newbies from all-star play.
Clarion took advantage of six hits, 11 walks and five New Bethlehem errors. It also scored 10 runs on wild pitches from third base while getting tagged out at the plate on two other attempts. Eric Craig had three of Clarion’s hits.
Down 17-4, New Bethlehem scored all four of its runs in the top of the third to force Clarion to bat to get to the 15-Run Rule again. Ryker Kerle walked, Ryker Bish was hit by a pitch and Hayden Musser walked to load the bases, then after two outs, Kaden Songer was hit by a pitch to bring in Kerle. Bentley Patton followed by delivering a bases-loaded double, bringing all three runs across the plate.
Evan Carrico Parker Reddinger and Cooper Bain pitched for New Bethlehem.
Knox/Rimersburg 11, Butler 9
At Knox with one out in the top of the fifth and Knox/Rimersburg batting, heavy rains ended the night and actually gave the hosts the win.
Because a legal game needs only four innings to complete — or the losing team bat four times — Knox/Rimersburg got the win after scoring twice in the top of the first, three times in the second, four runs in the third and two more in the fourth, taking advantage of five hits and 15 walks from five different Butler pitchers.
Jack Johnston singled in two runs in the first, Landen Hassler singled in two runs in the second, Jake Johnston doubled in a run in the third, Kacen Carnahan and Olivia Kifer singled in runs in the fourth.
FRIDAY, June 30
MINOR LEAGUE
Knox/Rimersburg 19, New Bethlehem 0
At Knox in the tournament opener for both teams, Knox/Rimersburg scored six runs in the first inning and 13 in the second inning in a three-inning win stopped by the 15-Run Rule.
Colton Knisely and Landen Hassler had three and two hits apiece with doubles as Knox/Rimersburg took advantage of 11 walks and six New Bethlehem errors.
On the mound, Jake Johnston and Olivia Kifer combined for a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks. Johnston went the first two innings and struck out five while walking one while Kifer struck out three and walked one in her inning.
New Bethlehem’s lone hit came from Evan Carrico. Desmond DuBrock, Sawyer Davis and Ryker Kerle pitched.
WEDNESDAY, June 28
LITTLE LEAGUE
Oil City 10, Union/ACV 6
At Oil City, a pair of five-run innings by the hosts in the second and fourth innings doomed Union/A-C Valley in an elimination game.
Union/ACV scored twice in the top of the second for the initial lead as Andrew Kifer led off with a single and scored on Quinn Sundling’s one-out triple. Sundling came home one batter later on Carson Crissman’s single.
Down 5-2, Union/ACV scored a run in the fourth when Crissman’s sacrifice fly drove home Harry Bliss.
Then trailing 10-3 in the sixth, Union/ACV rallied for three runs to set the final score. With two outs, six straight batters reached base. Nash Earley doubled home a run, Sundling singled in a run and Crissman singled in Earley.
With the bases loaded and two outs, the game ended with Sundling was caught at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch.
Kifer, Sundling and Crissman each had two hits for Union/ACV. On the mound, Broc Gagliano, Crissman and Emma Kifer combined for an eight-hitter with three strikeouts and three walks.
Titusville 15, New Bethlehem 4
At Titusville, the Newbies were eliminated in a five-inning game via the 10-Run Rule.
Newbie scored once in the first inning as Nico Rex walked, stole second and scored on Craig Shaffer’s double. In a three-run fifth, Aiden Leasure and Caden Schultz hit singles while Harrison Barrett, Kiptyn Smith and Schultz scored.