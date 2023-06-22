District 25 starts all-star play this weekend and while the district hadn’t posted anything on its web site (padistrict25ll.org) nor Facebook page (PA District 25 Little League) regarding tournament schedules, here’s what appears to be the case in terms of local scheduling with New Bethlehem and Rimersburg.
— In the Major (under-12) baseball bracket, New Bethlehem faces Cranberry in Knox at 6 p.m. with Knox and Oil City at 8 p.m. A-C Valley/Union hosts Butler in Rimersburg at 8 p.m. with Clarion facing Titusville in the first game at 6 p.m.
The Clarion/Titusville winner plays Franklin Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Monday, the Oil City/Knox and New Bethlehem/Cranberry winners meet Monday at a site and time to be announced. On a date to be announced, the New Bethlehem/Cranberry loser will play the winner of an elimination game on Monday between the Oil City/Knox and Clarion/Titusville losers from Friday.
— In the Minor (under-10) baseball division, the seven-team double-elimination tournament begins June 30 at sites and times to be announced. New Bethlehem meets Knox/Southern Clarion Co. in a first-round matchup.
— The Major (under-12) softball tournament begins Friday and it’s a three-team bracket. New Bethlehem will play on Saturday against the winner of Friday’s game between Clarion and Knox in Shippenville and New Bethlehem will host two games on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m. With a three-team bracket, it would have to be New Bethlehem playing Friday’s winner with the loser of that game playing Friday’s loser afterward.
Incomplete information from D25 as of Wednesday afternoon has made it difficult on league administrators. More information, if it becomes available, will be passed on through our Facebook site.