NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs kept two of their three records perfect at 3-0 with wins over Slippery Rock last Saturday.
The Juniors won 12-0 and the Bantams notched a 14-6 win while the Seniors fell to 0-3 with a 40-0 loss.
All three teams are off this week before visiting A-C Valley on Sept. 18.
In the Bantam win, Greyson Truitt and Desmond DuBrock scored touchdowns with Wes Wagner adding a two-point conversion run.
For the juniors, Jace Clowser scored both touchdowns on a 78-yard interception return and quarterback Kayleb Young ran for a TD.
Also for the winning Juniors, Clowser added five tackles on defense while running for 27 yards on six carries. Tayvin Kennedy added 15 yards on five carries and caught a pass.
Other defensive leaders in tackles were Elliot Troup (5), who also ran for 16 yards, Chris Shilling (4), Preston Kennemuth (3), Gabe Clinger (3), Rowen Byers (2) and Carson Rankin (1). Colby Yount had an interception.
For the Seniors, Parker Kennemuth caught two passes for 13 yards with two tackles, Riley Schrecengost had 13 yards rushing with two tackles. Sean Yeany passed for 22 yards and ran for 17 while notching three tackles on defense. Aiden Byers had a tackled and fumble recovery. Landon Hornberger ran for nine yards. Gage Franklin had two fumble recoveries and two tackles. Mason Mineweaser caught Yeany’s 22-yard pass while Owen Polka and Luke Grafton had three and two tackles respectively.
Bulldogs 2-1 vs. Brady
The Bulldogs won two out of three games at home against East Brady on Aug. 28.
The Juniors and Bantams both improved to 2-0 with wins, the Juniors winning 44-0 and the Bantams blanking East Brady, 14-0. The Seniors fell to 0-2 with a 48-0 loss.
In the Juniors win, Jace Clowser ran for 70 yards on three carries, all of them going for touchdowns. He also had three fumble recoveries and three tackles.
Gabe Clinger ran for 50 yards on two carries with a TD and Preston Kennemuth ran for a 55-yard TD. Tavin Kennedy ran for 30 yards on two carries with a TD and two-point conversion with four tackles on defense. Nico Rex caught two passes for 20 yards with a two-point pass from Young.
Defensively, the Bulldogs limited East Brady to minus-45 yards. Kayleb Young had six tackles, four of them sacks with two fumble recoveries. Clinger recovered a fumble while Kennemuth had three tackles and a sack. Colby Yount had two sacks and three tackles.
The Bantams got two rushing touchdowns from Isaac Shirey, covering 14 and three yards.