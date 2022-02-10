ASHLAND, Ohio — Former Redbank Valley standout Sam Hetrick continues to dazzle in the high jump event for the Penn State Behrend men’s indoor track and field team this winter.
At last weekend’s Ashland Jud Light Giver Open Collegiate Indoor at Ashland University, Hetrick cleared the bar at a whopping 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches to win the event. His teammate Brady Smith finished second with a height of 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
Hetrick cleared his career-best mark on his third try.
That height landed him in the No. 2 spot in NCAA Division III so far this winter, only trailing St. John Fisher’s Kyle Rollins’ mark of 7 feet, 1 1/2 inches cleared back in December.
Hetrick was at that event and placed third with a height of 6 feet, 8 1/4 inches.
Hetrick’s previous career-best height was just cleared at 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches at the Steemer Showcase on Jan. 29.
Next up for Hetrick and Behrend is a Saturday trip to Tiffin, Ohio.