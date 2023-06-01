SHIPPENSBURG — With a second state medal in hand, Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon tried dearly to defend her state title in the 400-meter dash at Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Last year, Harmon won last year’s 400 dash with a raucous run from the back to the finish line in a photo finish win in 57.15. This year, the big dog in the race didn’t disappoint as Mastery Charter North senior Ka’Nai Bey-English blasted her way to the title in a dominating 55.11 seconds.
In the prelims, Bey-English ran a top-seed time of 55.39 with Harmon third in 58.26.
In the finals, Harmon ran a season-best 58.17 and finished fourth behind Bey-English, Laurel sophomore Tori Atkins (56.41) and Motivation senior Viola Clay (58.09).
“My goal was top three and I didn’t do that, but I was close,” said Harmon, who was aiming for a high 57 time. “I feel like of part me did need to lose to make me realize that I need to work harder the next two years and not to take it easy and I just can’t take it easy and expect to win all the time.”
She was certainly emotional on not going 2-for-2, but in one of the toughest races on the track, it just isn’t that easy.
“There’s no shame in that game,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko said Tuesday. “That’s exactly what we talked about with Mylee. We had a good discussion Saturday morning on going out and giving it all she had. If she was there, she was there and if it comes down to the last 50 meters, I have money on her every time. It’s hard to win a state title. She still PR’d for the year.”
Friday, Harmon also ran in the 200 dash preliminaries and finished 15th overall with a 26.21.
“The way we set up the whole season, she’s peaking right at the time she needs to be,” Fricko said. “That’s what we were shooting for. I feel like we did everything we could. A state medal is a state medal. You’re tops there. For us to come home with five state medals, that hasn’t happened. That’s pretty solid.”
The five medals from the combined Redbank Valley squad is likely the most in a season. The other Lady Bulldogs’ medal came with senior Alivia Huffman’s eighth-place finish in the javelin.
While Union/A-C Valley’s Evie Bliss dominated the javelin with a meet-record throw of 170 feet, 2 inches (see other story), Huffman nabbed an eighth-place medal with a throw of 127 feet, 1 inch, knocking out Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky from a medal spot. Grusky finished ninth with her best throw going 124 feet, 9 inches.
“It really means a lot (to medal),” said Huffman. “I really didn’t get to do track my freshman or sophomore year and didn’t even do javelin until halfway through last year and then more this year. It means a lot to place and please everyone and make it this far.”
Huffman just missed getting to states last year, coming up shy by a few inches to qualify by the state standard.
“It was a great way for her to close out,” Fricko said. “She’s always been a competitor. Track wasn’t number one for her. At districts, it was about throwing the state number and she did that and then she medaled at states. She landed where we thought she could’ve been.”
The projection was right where Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex felt it would be as well.
“Alivia had the capability of going fourth through eighth” Rex said. “She threw a 135 this year and if she did that, maybe a throw. But the goal was to go out and get a good throw and get a medal and she definitely delivered.”
“That’s a loaded field for the javelin, to see that many good throwers together was impressive.”
Four throwers were over 142 feet, led by Bliss’ mammoth throw of course.
“I felt good. It was a warm day and it felt good to throw,” Huffman said. “I knew (Grusky) was ahead of me. She’s good too and she’s had some back struggles, so it would’ve been cool for three D9 throws to medal.”
In her third trip to states on Saturday, junior pole vaulter Claire Henry and runner-up teammate Ella Rizzo also made the trip for the Lady Bulldogs. Henry finished 16th after clearing 9 feet, 6 inches while Rizzo didn’t clear the opening height of 9 feet.
Henry finished ninth a year ago at 10 feet. This year 10 feet would’ve also made ninth with a clean run. Eighth place was 10 feet, 6 inches. The event was won by Bermudian Springs sophomore Lilyana Carlson, who cleared 12 feet.
“It wasn’t terrible for them,” Fricko said of Henry and Rizzo. “Claire was disappointed, but it’s the same thing as others. She was there for the third year in a row. I’m not sure how many vaulters can say that.
“She has such a good attitude. She was happy to be there and compete and happy to have a teammate with her. How cool is it that they got to be together? Ella had Claire as a coach type and it’ll be fun to seeing them next year to see what they can do.”