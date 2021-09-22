DUKE CENTER — It had to wait awhile, but the shutout streak continued for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights football team last Friday at Otto-Eldred.
Ryan Cooper scored three touchdowns three different ways and Mikey Card ran for two scores with Caden Rainey adding an interception return for another score as the Falcon Knights blanked the Terrors, 42-0.
Since going down 28-6 less than a minute into the second half of their season-opening 28-20 loss at Brockway, the Falcon Knights have not given up a point.
They routed Sheffield 77-0 on Sept. 3 before their Sept. 10 last home game against Bucktail was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at A-C Valley.
So it was certainly good to be back on the field again, let alone spin another shutout as the Falcon Knights improved to 2-1 going into this Friday’s home game with Elk County Catholic at Union High School.
“We lost a whole week of practice, so that kind of threw us out of rhythm and I was worried about it,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said Monday. “We switched up our practice here this past week going into Otto to try to get some more practice time and get on the field and I think mentally the kids did pretty well with it.”
Thanks to the Falcon Knights scoring three non-offensive touchdowns, the offensive numbers are skewed a bit, although holding the Terrors to 96 yards of offense on 49 plays from scrimmage while forcing five turnovers — interceptions by Cooper, Skyler Roxbury and Landon Chalmers — was a solid day at the office for at least the defense.
“Our defense stepped up and made plays with the five takeaways and that really helped,” Dittman said. “But with not having a week of practices, we saw the effects of that for us offensively.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcon Knights went to work in the second quarter, scoring three teams as Card ran one in from 19 yards out and Cooper scored his first TD on a 1-yard pass from Bailey Crissman less than two minutes later.
Rainey blasted 61 yards on his punt return to put the Falcon Knights up 21-0 with 4:38 left in the half and that’s the score that lasted until halftime.
In the third, Cooper capped his trifecta night when he returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score and then set the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock into motion with a 27-yard interception return to make it 35-0 by the 5:10 mark.
“Cooper has been doing some really good things for us,” Dittman said. “I felt that coming into the season as a junior, I knew he was going to be a playmaker for us and he was finally able to make some plays for us there on Friday night. He’s an all-around athlete and can make plays every time he touches the football.
“We have to do a better job of getting the ball out to him and make some plays for us on offense. Defensively, he’s doing some really good things coverage-wise and has a nose for the football.”
Card capped the game’s scoring with a 30-yard run in the closing moments of the game.
Card ran for 60 yards on five carries. Crissman completed 8 of 20 passes for 70 yards. Cooper caught four passes for 44 yards.