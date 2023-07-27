Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, 35,223 available
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 27,048 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT