THURSDAY, Aug. 25
SOCCER
Scrimmage: St. Marys at Redbank Valley girls, 4 p.m.
JR. HIGH FOOTBALL
Scrimmage: Redbank Valley at Oil City, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 26
FOOTBALL
Smethport at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Cameron County at Union/A-C Valley, at Union, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 27
YOUTH FOOTBALL
Union at C-L, 4:30 p.m., bantam kickoff
East Brady at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m., bantam kickoff
MONDAY, Aug. 29
JV FOOTBALL
Union/A-C Valley at Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 30
VOLLEYBALL
Union at C-L, 6 p.m. (JV)
SOCCER
Redbank Valley boys at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley girls at Keystone, 5 p.m.
JR. HIGH SOCCER
Redbank Valley at Keystone
WEDNESDAY,
Aug. 31
VOLLEYBALL
Redbank Valley at Oil City, 6 p.m. (JV)
Union at A-C Valley, 6 p.m. (JV)
CROSS COUNTRY
A-C Valley/Union at Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.
JR. HIGH SOCCER
Karns City at Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
VOLLEYBALL
Union at Forest Area, 6 p.m. (JV)
SOCCER
Redbank Valley boys at Forest Area, TBA
Redbank Valley girls at Forest Area, TBA
JR. HIGH FOOTBALL
Keystone at Union/A-C Valley, 6 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.
JR. HIGH SOCCER
Redbank Valley at Forest Area, TBA
FRIDAY,
Sept. 2
FOOTBALL
Karns City at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Keystone at Union/A-C Valley, at Union, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 3
VOLLEYBALL
Moniteau at Union, 10 a.m. (JV)
YOUTH FOOTBALL
Union at Karns City, 4:30 p.m., bantam kickoff
