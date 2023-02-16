NEW BETHLEHEM — Wrapping up the regular season with 14 straight wins, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs downed Keystone 59-45 Tuesday night.
Next up for the 21-1 Lady Bulldogs: Clarion in the KSAC playoffs Friday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7:30 p.m.
The District 9 Class 2A playoff pairings come out later this week.
Against Keystone, Mylee Harmon turned in another stat-sheet filler with 25 points, eight steals and three assists with 21 of those points coming in the first half as the Lady Bulldogs led 36-23 at halftime.
Alivia Huffman finished with eight points, nine rebounds and six steals. Caylen Rearick scored seven points while Brooklyn Edmonds finished with five points and five rebounds.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Keystone, 26-19, in the second half to put the game away.
Prior to the game, the team honored its seniors Huffman, Rearick, Edmonds, Alyssa Bowser and Ryleigh Evans.
In last Friday’s key matchup at Moniteau, Harmon had a rare points/steals double-double to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 46-31 win, a victory that clinched the KSAC Large School Division title.
Harmon had 19 points and 12 steals in helping Redbank Valley to its fourth consecutive divisional crown.
“It (the division title) is super important,” Harmon said. “Our goal since the beginning of the season is to make a run, KSACs, Districts, States, so to get this one gives us a confidence boast and a reason to keep us pushing.”
The victory also secured a third 20-win season for Redbank Valley in the last four years and the second in a row.
“To reach 20 wins three times in four years is special,” Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said. “A lot of players –Tara Hinderliter, Lauren Smith, Kennedy Heeter, Megan Gourley, Emma Huffman, Claire Clouse, Madison Foringer, Katie Davis, Ryleigh Smathers and the current seniors and underclassmen –have helped us reach this achievement.
We don’t talk a lot about team or individual records. We have three goals that are mentioned once in a while –KSAC Championship, District, States, and Western Finals.”
Friday night was a small step towards those goals, as Redbank Valley toppled its nearest competitor for the Large School Crown with a convincing win that started on the defensive end.
The Lady Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers thanks in large part to 20 steals.
“They telegraph their passes,” Harmon said. “So, you try to read their eyes.”
Edmonds credited an aggressive 2-3 zone defense for helping create the turnovers.
“One of the strengths of our team is our team defense and our 2-3,” Edmonds aid. “Our rotations and pressure allow individuals to take advantage of opportunities. Mylee did a great job of anticipating passes and making the steal. That set up our transition game.”
The transition game was something Redbank Valley needed in order to score points against a stingy Moniteau team, especially from the second quarter forward.
Moniteau, which lost at Redbank Valley 36-34 Dec. 16 in a game the Lady Warriors led with under two minutes to play, had the game at its pace in the first quarter trailing by just two, 5-3, at the end of the quarter.
But the Lady Bulldogs opened things up in the second quarter outscoring Moniteau 17-11 behind seven points from Harmon.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the run was Redbank Valley needing to do a lot of its without the services of Alivia Huffman, who picked up three first-half fouls.
But with Huffman on the bench, other players stepped up to do the little things including Izzy Bond, Bowser, Kira Bonnano and Edmonds.
“We feel very comfortable with our bench,” Edmonds said. “I felt Izzy, Kira, Addy (Bond), and Quinn (White) stepped up to help us defensive once Livia got into foul trouble.”
Redbank Valley pushed the lead to 13, 29-16, midway through the third quarter, but an intentional foul on Bowser helped lead to a five-point swing for Moniteau that helped the Lady Warriors crawl back within seven, 31-24, going to the fourth quarter.
But Huffman took over in the final eight minutes scoring six fourth-quarter points to help the Lady Bulldogs start the quarter on an 11-3 run.
“She is a force inside,” Edmonds said.”During the run in the fourth, she was a leading factor to enable us to create the separation we needed. She committed to taking the ball to the basket and providing a spark on the boards.”
Harmon said when things tightened up at the end of the third quarter, Redbank Valley knew it had to dig deep in the fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t let up,” Harmon said. “We were all tired. Our lets were tired. But, we just had to keep up with it and play tough defense. We were shutting them down on defense pretty well. They weren’t getting many shots up. That is what they like to do, shoot.”
Redbank Valley was helped by poor free-throw shooting from Moniteau, as the Lady Warriors went just 2 of 15 from the line with the only two made charity shots coming when Bowser was called for the intentional foul.
Huffman added eight points and nine rebounds in the win while Caylen Rearick had seven points.
Catherine Kelly, who gave Moniteau its only lead of the game at 3-0 on a 3-pointer 1:20 into the contest, led the Lady Warriors with 12 points while adding six rebounds.
Abbey Jewart chipped in seven points and six boards with Allie Pry contributing seven points and four rebounds. Davina Pry hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds for Moniteau with Kendall Sankey adding 10 boards.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8
Redbank Valley 54, North Clarion 35
At home against the KSAC-Small champion She-Wolves, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and won their 19th game.
Redbank Valley led 29-14 at halftime and outscored North Clarion 25-21 the rest of the way.
Mylee Harmon finished with 22 points and five assists while Alyssa Huffman finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and three assists. Brooklyn Edmonds didn’t score, but finished with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Lauren Lutz led two-loss North Clarion with 11 points. Lily Homan finished with 10 points.