NEW BETHLEHEM — After trudging off the pitch after a bone-jarring overtime playoff loss, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs have had some time to refocus, recharge and get back to work for another season.
Last year’s 14-3-1 season ended with a quarterfinal loss to No. 7 seed Ridgway. A promising run ended prematurely in one of those classic frustrating soccer playoff losses. The Bulldogs had numerous opportunities, outshooting the Elkers 19-3, but couldn’t put away the win.
And it hurt a lot.
“I had to remind them that they were the winningest team since my sophomore year when we reached the district championship game in 2008,” said Bulldogs third-year head coach Ty Scott, whose team opens Sept. 5 with Forest Area. “They had a share of the league title and that hadn’t happened since 2001. It was a successful season, not just ending how we wanted.”
Scott has to replace few big players lost to graduation — midfielder Nick Moore and Owen Harmon — but returns his top goal-scorer in senior Owen Clouse who is coming off a 38-goal season. Senior Ty Carrier (2 goals, 17 assists) and junior Kieran Fricko (7 goals, 4 assists) helped make up three of the top four scorers a year ago.
“I feel real good about the team. We did lose a bunch of good players and the first couple of games we’re going to realize Nick Moore and Owen Harmon helped,” Scott said. “Hopefully, that playoff loss will make them more hungry at the end of the season. We weren’t at our best.
“Owen is a top three or five player in the league, the best goal scorer at Redbank Valley. He’s at 81 goals and trying to get to the century mark. Ty just started playing his ninth-grade season and he has a shot at the all-time assists leader and he’s played for just four years.”
Clouse will be one of the two strikers up front with junior Caleb Root, sophomore Ryan Hepler or freshman Kaden Sturgeon looking to step into that role or into midfield spots.
“Caleb Root has improved drastically since last year and he’s been putting in a lot of work during the spring and summer,” Scott said. “I’ve been impressed by him and his competitive spirit is impressive.
“I don’t think we’re going to replace Owen (Harmon’s) 26 goals with one person, but with multiple players.”
Fricko moves into the center midfield spot manned by Moore last year and he’ll be flanked on the left by Carrier and sophomore Titus Smith on the right. Sophomore Nolan Barnett will be the defensive midfielder.
On the defensive back line are seniors Brayden McCauley and Seth Barrett, and junior Kaedyn Pago with a spot up for grabs.
So it’s moving on for Scott’s Bulldogs, who were invested last year and he plans to see that again.
“I’m a huge Duke fan and Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) always said that no matter how the season ends, he wants to see his team cry,” Scott said. “Last year, I saw a lot of tears because they thought we had the team that could do it and we definitely could, but came up short. I’m hoping the team and parents care enough to put in the work and hopefully we’ll get some tears of joy soon instead of the tears of losing.”
Alan Ochs returns as Scott’s assistant.
ROSTER
Seniors: Seth Barrett, Ty Carrier, Owen Clouse, Brayden McCauley.
Juniors: Kieran Fricko, Kaedyn Pago, Caleb Root, Thomas Wegley.
Sophomores: Nolan Barnett, Gavin Bish, Case Powell, Ryan Hepler, Max Schreckengost, Jordan Smith, Titus Smith.
Freshmen: Kaden Sturgeon, Grant Shumaker, Leland Ingram, Landon Stepulla, Tate Fricko.
SCHEDULE
September
5-Forest Area, 7 p.m.; 7-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.; 9-Slippery Rock, noon; 12-C-L, 5 p.m.; 13-at Brockway, 7 p.m.; 15-at Forest Area, 4:30 p.m.; 19-Kane, 7 p.m.; 21-Karns City, 5 p.m.; 25-Punxsutawney, 5 p.m.; 26-at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.; 28-Brookville, 7 p.m.
October
3-Brockway, 5 p.m.; 9-Dubois CC, 5 p.m.; 14-at Port Allegany, 11 a.m.; 16-at C-L, 4 p.m.; 17-at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.