NEW BETHLEHEM — Putting 2020 into perspective, Redbank Valley Bulldogs football coach Blane Gold basically summed it up as this:
Great season, but so close to not happening.
The Bulldogs’ 7-1 season ended with a loss in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs. They rolled to their first District 9 title since 1996 with a 20-6 win over Smethport followed by a first-ever state playoff win over Northern Bedford.
But …
“We were really eight hours away from a 14-day quarantine starting earlier and having to forfeit a playoff game to Coudersport,” Gold said, referring to close contact to COVID-19 infections following the Bulldogs’ game against Keystone last year. “The kids know how close that was to forfeiting. Last year, we were 7-1 and played four playoff games, so half our season was playoff games, but if we forfeit to Coudersport none of that happens.”
This year’s Bulldogs, who open Friday at Keystone, are clearly the D9 Class 1A favorites, so Gold hopes that at least last year’s scenario can add some balance going into the year. There’s confidence for sure as a 40-man roster that has the program’s freshmen playing junior varsity features 13 seniors.
“There’s a fine line between being confident and crossing over into something else and we really try to address that daily,” said Gold, entering his third season as head coach and ninth overall with the program. “Every time people talk about us, that target gets bigger and bigger and the kids have earned that, but I remind them that last year, the target for us was Coudersport and every thing we did was chasing them … It’ll be interesting to see how they handle the responsibility and pressure of going into a game where teams will be looking to knock us off. We have to be ready to play.”
Although they lost some key performers to graduation, the Bulldogs have plenty returning to make another strong run. All-State defensive end Joe Mansfield heads a unit that gave up just 61 points — just nine touchdowns — over eight games. Also the reigning Small School South Division Defensive Lineman of the Year, Mansfield has 24 1/2 sacks in 30 career games and is the leading returning tackler on defense.
Senior running back/defensive tackle Ray Shreckengost is a returning All-Conference player from the running back spot and second-leading returning tackler behind Mansfield.
Most of the offense is back, and then some. Gold will need to sort out his quarterback trio of senior Gunner Mangiantini, junior Cam Wagner and first-year senior Bryson Bain.
Mangiantini, a starter of the past two seasons while dealing with injuries, was recently cleared following recovering from a knee injury he sustained in the D9 final win over Smethport. He completed 43 of 78 passes for 494 yards with eight TDs and three interceptions.
Wagner filled in admirably and threw six of his eight TD passes in playoff wins over Coudersport and Northern Bedford, and the loss to Reynolds. He completed 44 of 77 passes for 409 yards and was intercepted five times.
Bain, at 6-foot-4 and already a standout in basketball and baseball, brings his own athleticism into the equation. All three performed well in last Saturday’s scrimmage at Brookville.
“They all have positives and negatives,” Gold acknowledged. “Gunner was just cleared to play a couple of weeks ago, Bryson hasn’t seen live-action bullets flying at him yet along those lines and Cam is developing those leadership qualities that Gunner has. Cam and Bryson can throw the ball a mile and Gunner is better in the running game. It’s been a great competition and it makes us better, and all three of them better.”
The addition of seniors Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock to the roster a year ago built the Bulldogs up as both got field experience as the season wore on. With an offseason under their belts, the big-play potential is significant.
Gardlock, 6-foot-4, grabbed 17 passes for 270 yards and three TDs while Marshall, 6-foot-3, hauled in 14 passes for 206 yards and 5 TDs.
With those two on the outside, junior Tate Minich and Mansfield will start on the inside, or at least rotate with junior Aiden Ortz. Minich caught 15 passes for 85 yards. Mansfield has been defense-only mostly up to this point, but his big-play ability will enhance the options for Gold’s offense.
Sophomores Ashton Kahle and Mason Close give the Bulldogs seven legitimate receivers Gold feels can factor into a game.
The Shreckengosts — Ray and Brenden — will be the fullback and tailback in two-back sets. Ray led the Bulldogs with 485 yards on 98 carries. Brenden ran for 80 yards on 24 attempts.
“We can give Ray the ball and he can run people over, but ‘Boo’ (Brenden) is probably the best pure running back on our team with his vision and ability to make cuts. He’s 5-3, so he really has a special skill set. He was banged up a lot last year, so he didn’t get a chance to put that on display as much.”
On the line, three starters return with junior Carsen Rupp, and seniors Kolby Barrett and Kade Minnick. Rupp moves to center from left tackle while Barrett and Minnick are the left and right guards respectively. Junior Zeldon Fisher, the team’s first lineman off the bench last year, is likely starting at left tackle while Anthony McGuire looks to be at right tackle. Senior Ethan Young, and sophomores Caden Adams and Christian Clinger are also vying for playing time.
Averaging 246 offensive yards and 24 points per game weren’t overpowering numbers, but considering the Bulldogs were so strong defensively, it was more than enough. Gold wouldn’t be surprised to see his offense churn out improve numbers.
“We gave up around six points a game defensively and that’s going to be hard to replicate,” Gold said. “Looking at our offense improving on points per game, maybe we give up more points per game, but hopefully that margin grows because we’ve put an emphasis on scoring.”
Back on the defensive line are Mansfield and sophomore Brayden Ross, who started as a freshman and recorded four sacks on the opposite end of the line. On the inside at tackle are Barrett and returning starter Ray Shreckengost, who had 5 1/2 sacks.
The Bulldogs have Brenden Shreckengost and Ortz back on the outside at linebacker with Fisher and junior Cole Bish looking to fill the inside spots.
As the case is with the wideouts and slot backs, the Bulldogs are deep in the defensive secondary with most of the same games. Gardlock and Minich are the cornerback with Marshall moving from corner to safety. Expect Clouse to step into the secondary at times as well.
“We feel teams aren’t going to be able to run outside the tackles, but we have to see how we perform inside the tackles,” Gold said. “We’re confident with teams passing against us because we’re really deep in the secondary if we can stay healthy. The biggest concern there is how physical can we play in the middle, especially losing Hudson Martz and Kobe (Bonanno).”
Senior Derrick Downs will do the place-kicking with Minich handling punting duties. Rupp is the kick snapper while Mangiantini is the punt snapper.
On Gold’s staff this year are Jason Kundick, Chad Ortz, Craig Hibell, Ronnie Geist, Connor Shoemaker, Carl Bartley and Scott Toth. Tom Wagner, Ruben and Ben Carrillo, and Jason Huffman make up the junior high staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Gunner Mangiantini, Joe Mansfield, Brenden Shreckengost, Chris Marshall, Marquese Gardlock, Bryson Bain, Jacob Kundick, Ray Shreckengost, Kolby Barrett, Ethan Young, Anthony McGuire, Kade Minnick, Derrick Downs.
Juniors: Tate Minich, Cam Wagner, Cole Bish, Aiden Ortz, Zeldon Fisher, Carsen Rupp, Wyatt Bussard, Brayden Delp, Gabe Carroll, Aiden Lehnortt, Jacob Latihuhin, Colton Shick.
Sophomores: Mason Clouse, Brandon Ross, Caden Adams, Russ Plyter, Garrett Shaffer, Christian Clinger, Kaden Neiswonger, Ashton Kahle.
Freshmen: Cole Monrean, Drew Byers, Johnathon Slack, Rylan Rupp, Riley Byers, Hayden Rearick, Andrew Plyter.