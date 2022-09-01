Huffman and Rearick
Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman, left, and Caylen Rearick are returning all-stars in the KSAC and District 9 Class 2A as per the Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Bulldogs, runner-up in Class 2A last year, are now in Class 1A for the next two seasons.

 Photo by Mike Maslar

NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s a bit of a shift of attention for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team which began it season Wednesday at Oil City.

The Lady Bulldogs, District 9 Class 2A runners-up last year, will be a Class 1A team in the new two-year cycle that begins this year. Head coach Ashley Anderson’s program elected to stay with the PIAA assigned classification and not bump up to the familiar Class 2A group.

