NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s a bit of a shift of attention for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team which began it season Wednesday at Oil City.
The Lady Bulldogs, District 9 Class 2A runners-up last year, will be a Class 1A team in the new two-year cycle that begins this year. Head coach Ashley Anderson’s program elected to stay with the PIAA assigned classification and not bump up to the familiar Class 2A group.
That means the Lady Bulldogs are now in the largest classification in D9, looking to unseat two-time defending state champion Clarion.
Anderson isn’t totally worried about the postseason just yet as she tries to build a strong lineup from a 25-girl roster that’s led by returning Pa Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A all-stars in seniors Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick.
The preseason has been productive for Anderson, who enters her third season. The Lady Bulldogs were 10-7 last year after losing to Keystone in the 2A final.
“We had two scrimmages with C-L, Kane and DuBois Central here and then Riverside and New Brighton when we went to New Brighton, so it was nice to have really five games or matches and that’s the most we’ve had in the preseason and from there, we had a full week to pick at our mistakes and move from there,” said Anderson.
Rearick anchors the back row at libero while Huffman is back leading the front line at outside hitter. Anderson said that Huffman will rotate through all of the spots on the floor, giving her the opportunity to anchor the rotation elsewhere and not just powering the attack.
Sophomore Taylor Ripple returns to middle hitter where she filled a key vacancy left by the injured Ryley Pago. With a year under her belt, she gives the Lady Bulldogs another big arm at the net.
Also up front are outside hitters in senior Paytin Polka and junior Raegan George. Junior Izzy Bond will also see time at the net as well as Alyssa and Sammy Bowser at middle hitter.
“I definitely have a solid six girls I can rotate though in the front, so I’m pleased with that,” Anderson said.
Sophomore Mylee Harmon will run the offense at setter.
“She’s pretty solid and hasn’t been afraid to work this summer,” Anderson said. “Filling in for Lilly Shaffer and what se did last year, she’s done very well.”
Anderson said that while Rearick anchors the back row, more than one of the mentioned players will rotate through the back row on defense.
All of that, Anderson feels, should put the Lady Bulldogs in a good spot to contend, even in a deeper classification in Class 1A.
“I definitely think we’re in the picture. If they continue to work as a unit and work together, I think we can go pretty far. Every year, the girls have goals, like a D9 title and I’m doing my best to give them the tools to do it.” Anderson said. “We’re just trying to get the girls playing well together right now. They want to go as far as they can and it’s up to them.”
Tessa Shick and Matt Darr are part of Anderson’s coaching staff.
After Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Keystone next Tuesday and Clarion Thursday.
Seniors: Caylen Rearick, Alivia Huffman, Paytin Polka, Alyssa Bowser, Samerie Dinger, Gwyneth Wadding.
Juniors: Raegan George, Izzy Bond, Sammi Bowser, Cassidy Vickers.
Sophomores: Mylee Harmon, Taylor Ripple, Kira Bonanno, Mackenzie Foringer.
Freshmen: Allyn Hagan, Shea Lufsey, Mackenzie Kundick, Alara Altobelli, Adyson Bond, Cambryn Bladel, Braylee Yeany, Addison Henry.
24-Host Tournament, 9 a.m.
22-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament
Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow