KNOX — Back on the court for a game for the first time in two weeks, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped a four-setter on Monday at Keystone.
The host Lady Panthers beat Redbank Valley, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15.
The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 3-1 going into Wednesday’s Senior Night matchup with Venango Catholic. That game was originally scheduled on Tuesday but moved due to a scheduling conflict.
From there, the Lady Bulldogs host A-C Valley Thursday with a scheduled game at Forest Area in Marienville on Friday. Saturday, they host a tournament that includes eight teams with two pool play setups in each gymnasium starting at 9 a.m.
In Pool A, it’s the Lady Bulldogs, Brockway, Slippery Rock and Rocky Grove. In Pool B are Punxsutawney, Titusville, Moniteau and Christian Life Academy out of District 10.
The busy stretch continues with Punxsutawney and Clarion-Limestone at home on Monday and Tuesday.
Against the Lady Panthers, Alivia Huffman had six kills while Carlie Rupp finished with three. Lilly Shaffer had 12 set assists and Caylen Rearick had 16 digs.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 27
Union tops OC in five
At home against Oil City, the Damsels needed all five sets for a win, 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 23-25, 15-8.
The win hiked the Damsels’ record to 5-3 going into Thursday’s home game with Moniteau. Tuesday’s matchup with Forest Area was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with Forest. No makeup was announced.
Against the Oilers, Kennedy Vogle finished with 15 digs and two aces while Dominika Logue had nine kills, nine digs and two aces. Hailey Kriebel was also strong at the net with 12 kills and four aces. Cheyenne Dowling had five kills with Keira Croyle turning in 16 assists and three aces.
THURSDAY, Sept. 23
C-L tops Damsels in four
At Strattanville, the hosts topped Union in a four-setter, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11.
Taylor Shick led the Damsels with six kills and Hailey Kriebel finished with three and Dominika Logue two. Kennedy Vogle had 15 digs and Grace Kindel dished out seven set assists.
C-L won the junior varsity matchup in two sets.