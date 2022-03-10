CLARION — Trailing by two points midway through the fourth quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs put together an impressive 14-0 run to finish the game and beat longtime D9 power Punxsutawney for the District 9 Class 3A title Saturday afternoon at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
So from a 40-38 deficit to a 52-40 lead by the time the final horn sounded and it was the Lady Bulldogs’ second title in three years.
Last year in their first of two years in Class 3A — they’ll be back in Class 2A the next two seasons while Punxutawney moves back up to its normal Class 4A perch — the Lady Bulldogs didn’t get a shot at Punxsutawney, losing to Moniteau in the semifinals.
However, they got their chance to end the Lady Chucks’ streak of eight straight D9 titles and took advantage of it.
“I thought our defense did really well tonight,” Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said. “They limited (Punxsy’s) second chance opportunities. Our rotation was good and we worked on closing out in the corners. I thought we took that away from them.
“I was telling Jason (Huffman) my assistant coach that we’ve had the seniors since they were in third grade. We used to play Punxsy at the Punxsy Community Center all the time. So it meant a lot that this could’ve been our last game. Punxsy’s a great team. I wish both of us could go (to the state tournament). It was a great atmosphere and a great game for us.”
Freshman Mylee Harmon came off the bench for the Bulldogs and had a game-high 23 points while Madison Foringer had a double-double of 12 points and 13 boards. Alivia Huffman, who picked up fourth foul just nine seconds into the third quarter, had two big buckets late to take the lead and to stretch it out.
“I thought when we came out of the half and Alivia (Huffman) picked up that fourth foul, the team battled back and when she went back out in the fourth quarter, she made a couple big baskets to seal the game for us,” Edmonds said. “Us coaches, we were talking about when to put her back in. I just made the call and we got the ball out of bounds, fed her the ball and she outjumped everybody.
“We’ve talked all year about playing a bunch of kids. I think that paid off tonight. When Alivia went down and then Mylee picked up three, that limited her ability to be aggressive. I thought the girls really stepped up and picked up the slack.”
With a back-and-forth first quarter that was tied up at 11-11, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 12-1 run to make it 23-12 in the second quarter before Punxsy’s Danielle Griebel scored the first field goal of the quarter with 2:32 left. The Lady Chucks would then cut the lead to 27-22 at the half.
But much like the second quarter, Redbank Valley (22-4) would stretch it out again in the third as a Claire Clouse bucket inside gave the Lady Bulldogs a 37-25 led.
Punxsutawney (16-7) then went on a 12-0 run that went into the fourth quarter, as Kierstin Riley and Chloe Presloid led the charge. Samantha Griebel’s steal and layup tied things up at 37-37 before Clouse knocked down a free throw to take the lead right back.
Riley then scored on a fast break feed from Danielle Griebel to take 39-38 lead. A Maeve Hanley steal then saw Riley get fouled hard by Harmon underneath with 4:03 to go, as Riley knocked down one of her two free throws to give the Lady Chucks a 40-38 lead.
Caylen Rearick’s layup tied it up at 40-40 as that started the 14-0 run that closed out the game. On the ensuing possession, the Lady Bulldogs then slowed things down until a media timeout with 2:57 to go as the score was still 40-40. From there, it would be all Redbank Valley.
Huffman came back into the game and scored underneath to give Redbank Valley the 42-40 lead. After Danielle Griebel missed a corner three, Foringer continued her dominance on the boards and hauled it in for the Lady Bulldogs. Huffman then made another bucket to go up 44-40 with just under two minutes left and another Rearick score inside gave the Lady Bulldogs a 46-40 lead with 1:12 to go.
At that point, Punxsy would start putting Redbank Valley at the charity stripe for 1-and-1 opportunities. Harmon then made all six of her free throw attempts — including four in a span of six seconds — to put the game away for the Lady Bulldogs.
“I thought Mylee played an excellent game,” Edmonds said. “I always tell the girls that if they can get it to about four minutes left with the lead, that we can seal it. So that’s what we did. And we went to Mylee and ... she was able to slow the game for us after Alivia made those baskets.”
Riley led the Lady Chucks with 11 points in what was her final game. Danielle Griebel had nine points and Hanley saw her final game end with eight points. It was also the final game for fellow senior starter Amy Poole.
For the Lady Bulldogs seniors of Foringer, Ryleigh Smathers and Katie Davis, it was their second district title.
“For the seniors, this is their second one so that’s awesome for them,” Edmonds said. “We always talk about putting up another number up on the banner and they get a chance to do that again this year. It was a big game. And also for our underclassmen, we’re going to look forward to trying to repeat next year.”