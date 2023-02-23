CLARION — Repeat performance anyone?
That’s certainly been the case for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs, who won their second straight Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference with Saturday night’s 56-37 win over Moniteau at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
“The girls have really been working hard for this and this was one of our goals for the year, so it feels great and I’m very proud of the girls,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said.
Now, it’s off to the District 9 Class 2A playoffs as the top seed. They’re off until Tuesday in a semifinal matchup of the four-team bracket against No. 4 seed Keystone at a site and time to be announced.
Now at 23-1, the Lady Bulldogs take a 16-game winning streak into the postseason. They haven’t lost since their only setback to Our Lady of Sacred Heart in a 45-40 decision back on Dec. 27.
Against the KSAC, the Lady Bulldogs have been unbeatable the past two seasons to the tune of 36 straight wins against conference foes.
Saturday’s win over Moniteau was the third this year for the Lady Bulldogs, who set the defensive tone early as they led 22-10 at halftime and stretched that lead to as many as the 19-point margin that the game ended with.
“I told the girls we needed to bring the excitement at the beginning of the game, so we did something different and jumped into different zones and then brought in man-to-man and brought four girls in after the media timeout and went full-court man,” said Edmonds. “We were trying to keep the wings from getting hot, which they did in the second half.”
Mylee Harmon scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the first half and finished with four rebounds, three steals and seven rebounds. Then it was Caylen Rearick and Alivia Huffman stepping up big in the second half as Rearick hit two of her 3-pointers in the third quarter, finishing with 11 points.
Huffman, with no points on 0-for-6 shooting and some foul trouble after picking up her second personal late in the first quarter, persevered and dominated the second half with all 14 of her points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. She also finished with 10 rebounds, four steals and five assists.
“We have different players who can score,” Edmonds said. “Caylen had a couple big threes early on, Quinn White hit a couple Friday night to help put us here on Saturday, so whenever the opportunities are there, girls are stepping up and taking advantage of them.”
The Lady Bulldogs forced 22 turnovers, 15 of them steals. Moniteau was 14-for-40 (35 percent) shooting from the floor compared to the Lady Bulldogs’ 24-for-52 (46 percent). The Lady Bulldogs held a slight rebound edge at 30-28.
“It feels great,” Edmonds summed up. “The girls have been really working hard and we’re looking forward to the playoffs and we may see Moniteau again for a fourth time.”
The Lady Warriors, who fell to 18-6, got 13 points from Catherine Kelly and 12 from Allie Pry. They’ll meet Coudersport in Brockway in Tuesday’s other Class 2A semifinal.
In last Friday’s KSAC semifinal game, a slow start and fast finish is what helped the Lady Bulldogs cruise to a 58-24 victory.
Harmon scored 14 points while collecting four steals. White drained three of the Lady Bulldogs’ six 3-pointers in a 14-point effort off the bench. Alyssa Bowser added nine points and Huffman scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
“Our bench played a solid game tonight,” said Edmonds. “Quinn (White) hit some threes which we know she can hit.”
Taylor Alston paced Clarion with 11 points.
The Bobcats only made seven field goals for the game while going 9-of-16 from the free throw line.
The two teams combined for just five made shots from the floor while shooting a combined 12 free throws in the first quarter as Redbank Valley held an 11-6 lead after one.
The Lady Bulldogs caught fire from beyond the 3-point arc in the second by hitting five long range shots in a 19-4 scoring advantage for a 30-10 halftime lead.
Another low scoring third quarter with Redbank Valley holding a 10-7 edge increased the lead to 40-17 through three quarters.
White scored eight of her points in the fourth quarter as Redbank put the game into the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock time less than two minutes into the quarter. The Lady Bulldogs finished the quarter with an 18-7 advantage to set the final score.
Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.