Redbank Valley’s Alexandra Shoemaker (13) chases down a loose ball during a game last year against Elk County Catholic.

 Photo by Mike Maslar

NEW BETHLEHEM — Clearly aiming to reverse a losing season into another shot at contending for a District 9 title, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team go to work on that goal Tuesday at Keystone.

Head coach Mike Dawson’s team wanted to defend the program’s first-ever D9 title in 2020, but a 6-10-2 kept it out of the playoffs.

