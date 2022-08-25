NEW BETHLEHEM — Clearly aiming to reverse a losing season into another shot at contending for a District 9 title, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team go to work on that goal Tuesday at Keystone.
Head coach Mike Dawson’s team wanted to defend the program’s first-ever D9 title in 2020, but a 6-10-2 kept it out of the playoffs.
“The girls will tell you the same thing. We kind of fumbled the bag on that one,” said Dawson, entering his seventh season. “We had a lot of games that were one-goal games we lost. We’re trying to get on the other side of that this year. We started really slow, but by the end of the year, we were playing our best ball. We didn’t end up hitting that .500 threshold.”
While five seniors were lost to graduation, Dawson was pleased with his team’s offseason work.
“A number of girls play winter indoor league, then travel ball with team from Armstrong,” Dawson said. “So they were ready to work in the offseason and keep getting better, so any time you’re playing outside the season, you’re going to keep getting better. That was refreshing to see.”
Senior Ember Hetrick and junior Alexandra Shoemaker are the leading returning scorers. Those two will be up front in the team’s likely 3-4-3 alignment. Freshman Lia Hageter is the other likely forward to join Hetrick and Shoemaker.
Dawson hopes that trio along with the rest of his lineup will pick up its offensive mindset.
“We need to build some confidence and getting them used to wanting to shoot and into the rhythm of shooting and get them up to speed with creating space to get a clean look when they need to,” Dawson said. “We were sort of one-dimensional last year. We played more counter-attack soccer than we needed to. This year, we want to possess the ball more and dictate the pace from start to finish rather than just trying to hit a quick counter here and there.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ midfield group is one of the team’s strengths with seniors Elena Root and Bailey Laughlin, junior Lilli Barnett, and sophomore Ava Moore anchoring the lineup.
“It’s always nice to have upperclassmen leadership in the middle, so hopefully that’ll help us settle the ball down a little more than we did last year and play more of a possession game,” Dawson said.
In the back, senior McKayla McGuire and sophomore Reese Minich return to the defense with sophomore Bella Faulk and freshman Bella Orr looking to fill the third spot in front of senior goalkeeper Emma Kemmer, who backed up graduated starter Leigh Ann Hetrick last year.
Also looking to make a contribution is the first Union student-athlete in the newly established co-operative soccer agreement between the schools in senior Hailey Theuret. She’s the lone soccer player from Union on either Redbank Valley roster.
Back on Dawson’s coaching staff are Megan Nolf and Justin Dawson.
ROSTER
Seniors: Bailey Laughlin, Elena Root, Ember Hetrick, Emma Kemmer, McKayla McGuire, Hailey Theuret.
Juniors: Alexandra Shoemaker, Lilli Barnett.
Sophomores: Reese Minich, Bella Faulk, Ava Moore, Kate Grafton, Bailey Snyder.
Freshmen: Lia Hageter, Bella Orr, Maura Root, Keira McGuire, Chalsea Wegley, Madi Plyler, Darion Bartley.
SCHEDULE
August
30-at Keystone, 5 p.m.
September
1-at Forest Area, Marienville, 3 p.m.
7-at Clarion, 6 p.m.
13-Brockway, 5 p.m.
15-at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.
20-Brookville, 7 p.m.
22-at Karns City, 5 p.m.
27-Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.
29-Curwensville, 4 p.m.
October
1-at Kane, 1 p.m.
3-Ridgway, 7 p.m.
5-Keystone, 7 p.m.
6-Armstrong, 5 p.m.
11-Forest Area, 5 p.m.
15-West Branch, 11 a.m.
17-Clarion, 5 p.m.
19-at Brockway, 7 p.m.